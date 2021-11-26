The Citizens Redistricting Committee has submitted its recommended maps for legislative districts to both the public and our legislators. The committee provided many opportunities for public input as it developed its maps.
During the upcoming special session, the Legislature should show the same respect for New Mexicans and follow both the letter and the spirit of the Open Meetings Act.
The League of Women Voters of Santa Fe County asks that the Legislature comply with the Voting Rights Act and select maps that best avoid partisan gerrymandering, protect communities of interest, respect all governmental boundaries and avoid favoring incumbents.
If the Legislature amends any of the CRC-recommended maps, we expect a detailed public explanation for all changes.
We have followed and will continue to follow the redistricting process. We encourage New Mexicans to contact your legislators on this important issue. Contact information can be found at https://www.nmlegis.gov/Members/Find_My_Legislator.
Christine Furlanetto
League of Women Voters Santa Fe County Action & Advocacy Committee Chair
Santa Fe
Insight into the state engineer
Hat’s off to Denise Fort and Sally Rodgers for their informative opinion piece on the responsibilities of the state engineer ("State's top water official shouldn't have to be engineer," Nov. 20). They explained what a complicated and tremendously important job this is. I hope the Legislature in the upcoming session will seriously consider their proposals. As Fort and Rodgers suggested the qualifications for this office should be broadened to allow expertise beyond engineering.
Allison Lemmons
Santa Fe
A basketball player to remember
Thanks to Phill Casaus for his piece on Toby Roybal ("Ninety years later, a birthday to remember," Nov. 20). Toby was indeed a remarkable basketball player — the best I've ever seen in person — and as Casaus says, "he seemed so much like the New Mexico he grew up in." I was in UNM's old Carlyle Gym that night in 1956 when Toby scored 45 points against Montana, and it was a night I've not forgotten. Those were seemingly simpler, more innocent times, when a gym was just a gym and not a Pit. As Casaus says, Toby's story sadly reminds of just "how transitory we are."
Dennis Hoilman
UNM '62
Santa Fe
Replace Pete's Place
Pete's Place is an eyesore for the tourists entering Santa Fe as well as a problem for the neighborhood and businesses. It could be used as satellite location for the Santa Fe Animal Shelter (it used to be on Cerrillos years ago). This could be used for small animals that do not require the room for walking and exercising. It may also encourage volunteers living in the area closer to the Plaza.
Deborah Gruenwald
Santa Fe
Fogelson cannot be a main library
I’m all for creating a new main public library as a centerpiece of the proposed midtown campus, but any suggestion that the existing Fogelson Library building should serve as the new main library is completely loony. Take my word for it, the existing Fogelson building is an irredeemable disaster. Any attempt to retrofit that structure for a new main library would curse both the library staff and the public to a future of cost overruns and other unforeseen miseries.
The Fogelson was a tribute building that never served the needs of its users. Our new main library must be designed and built afresh to serve the multifaceted present and future needs of our community.
John Gordon
Santa Fe
