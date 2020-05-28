The New Mexico Public Health Association recognizes Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and her staff for decisive, data-driven leadership in fighting COVID-19 and maintaining the stay-at-home order during phase one of reopening.
This public health crisis is placing an unprecedented strain on New Mexico and especially our Native communities. We urge the governor to remain steadfast in protecting all families in New Mexico with equity. The World Health Organization defines: “Equity is the absence of avoidable or remediable differences among groups of people, whether those groups are defined socially, economically, demographically, or geographically.”
We must continue to follow the science and only advance in steps to reopen that prevent adverse, long-term health consequences, a surge of infections and unnecessary deaths. Let us continue protecting ourselves, families and friends by staying at home, wearing masks and physical distancing. Thank you, Gov. Lujan Grisham, for keeping our families safe.
Judith R. Seltzer, Ph.D.
association board member
Santa Fe
Just the facts
The headline (“Gatherings of more than a hundred could be off for more than a year,” May 23) is nonsense. I am so tired of coulds, maybes, mights, etc., that it is no wonder that we are going crazy. The American people are not idiots. We just want the facts, not the maybes.
Andy Ritch
Santa Fe
Farce and tragedy
In theater, as the saying goes, there is a fine line between farce and tragedy. For the past three years we have seen the farce of a clownish buffoonish character playing president of the United States. He has reveled in mendacious ignorance. He has eschewed all expertise and experience. He has refused to read briefings or take advice from experts in their fields. He has riled up crowds in divisive displays of hatred toward the press, political opponents and minorities.
For three years his garishly orange visage has been omnipresent throughout the media. But, now, as in theater, the farce has turned tragic. As in theater, we did not see the dark cloud approaching. No one predicted a catastrophic pandemic. Many who voted for him did not realize that having such an unqualified, psychologically compromised person in charge could mean a totally incompetent, inept response and spell the loss of additional tens of thousands of lives, the loss of millions of jobs and trillions of dollars from our treasury. At least, maybe this failure, will have us as a body politic, learn that who we elect is very, very important not only to our country but to our families and to our lives.
Jack Hicks
Santa Fe
No cowboy coverage
Could The New Mexican, and all media, please stop giving coverage to the bully from Cowboys For Trump? You are providing a pulpit for his hate and violence mongering. No one really cares about his opinions. And when violence does occur, you watch, he’ll be the first to backpedal and say, “Oh, gosh, I didn’t mean that.” Enough, already.
Karen St. Clair
Santa Fe
Bogus numbers
The My View article (“Use S.D. model for opening the state,” May 24) by New Mexico Business Coalition President Carla J. Sonntag is a sad example of self-interest before community interest. She uses a bogus “poll” of an unspecified audience to claim that more than 90 percent of the people believe all small businesses should reopen immediately and the economy should have been reopened by May 15. She asserts the science behind what’s been done is “questionable.” It isn’t.
She says that messages about masks possibly being the “new normal” are “unacceptable to many.” Astrophysicist Neil de Grasse Tyson once said, “The great thing about science is that it’s true, whether you believe it or not.” Sonntag might as well have said, “It’s unacceptable to many that the sky is blue.” The pandemic has been devastating for businesses. But decisions still must be based on the best available scientific knowledge, and it doesn’t come from South Dakota.
Brian Weiss
Santa Fe
Lying with stats
Re: “Use S.D. model for opening the state” on May 24 — I won’t go into matters of opinion, but the “statistics” cited are nonsense. Participants opined via social media, email and newsletters. Who would follow New Mexico Business Coalition on social media? Who would be on their email list? Who would receive their newsletter? Setting aside the small number of respondents, all this tells us is that people who already think alike also think alike on this issue. Straight from the pages of How to Lie with Statistics.
David Howard
Santa Fe
Meaningless numbers
In response to the My View column by Carla J. Sonntag, I would like to point out that the impressive percentages she quotes to bolster her argument are meaningless unless she reveals what method she used to reach that statistical conclusion. Were those mean, mode or median averages? Without knowing, her percentages could mean anything.
I would suggest she read the crime blotter in a few of our state’s daily papers to see how many New Mexicans do not do the right thing when trusted to do so. Our governor is doing a great job at protecting the state in a modernly unprecedented crisis. Real leadership. Stop second-guessing her.
Stephen Dubinsky
Santa Fe
