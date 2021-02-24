As a co-founder of the Santa Fe chapter of Veterans For Peace, I would like to respond to your recent piece welcoming Los Alamos National Laboratory moving offices into Santa Fe ("LANL in Santa Fe? A boost in economic arm," Our View, Feb. 16). The newspaper's view appears to be one based principally on the economic dimension. I am also sure I would enjoy meeting the 75 lab employees around town. However, the basic point about this LANL incursion into our city of Holy Faith is that it has proven not to be good neighbor. One only has to look at how LANL waste threatens our water sources, as well as what I see as its cavalier attitude toward wildfire prevention. When one also looks at the economics and the taxpayer, then someone must eventually pay for the unnecessary, multibillion-dollar cost of what's happening with future plutonium pit production. I could only wish all that talent and money could be directed to our country's vital needs, such as addressing the climate crisis. No, let's not welcome the bomb factory into the city of St. Francis.
Kenneth E. Mayers
major, USMCR (retired)
secretary, Santa Fe Veterans For Peace
Lock him up
It's clear that 45 (let's not use his name) is guilty of high crimes but has gotten through another impeachment because a few senators live in the same la-la land that he does. His base of voters seem unwilling to accept that he was the worst president ever and they would support another run.
I hate to describe a problem and not offer a solution. It's been well established that he refuses to accept a valid election result and that he incited a riot. These must be illegal acts and should be addressed in court. Perhaps a class-action indictment would be appropriate since all of us ordinary citizens are harmed when our votes are not respected. A prison sentence should result. This would prevent him running again.
Bill Maxon
Santa Fe
Yes, public bank
If New Mexico did not rely on our current financial system — the status quo — of managing and investing our public dollars, we would not have the high rate of poverty, food insecurity and other bottom-line problems. We urgently need a public bank for New Mexico, and let it be assured that this public bank will not be a threat to community banks, but a bank system that will keep our dollars in this state.
Jane Brooks Baker
Santa Fe
A prophetic verse
One hundred years ago, Robert Frost published a poem that has proved eerily prophetic.
Fire and Ice
Some say the world will end in fire,
Some say in ice.
From what I've tasted of desire
I hold with those who favor fire.
But if it had to perish twice,
I think I know enough of hate
To say that for destruction ice
Is also great
And would suffice.
Perhaps climate change deniers among our neighbors in Texas and elsewhere will linger for a few moments over these lines.
Donald Lamm
Santa Fe
Make this change
Earlier this month, Senate Bill 279 was introduced by state Sen. Bill O’Neill. The bill will amend the Medical Practice Act to merge the Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners (DO) with the New Mexico Medical Board. Osteopathic physicians are currently licensed through the Regulation and Licensing Department. Osteopathic physicians represent a growing profession that provide primary and specialty medical care to New Mexicans. Over 70 percent of states have a single board for both professions, providing consistent licensure services and standards.
With the establishment of the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine in New Mexico, the licensing and regulation of the practice of osteopathic medicine continues to evolve. Combining these professions brings parity to the practice of medicine and ensures a standard level of public health and safety. The Student Government Association and Student Osteopathic Medical Association of Burrell College support the merger and appreciate Sen. O’Neill proposing this bill. We look forward to working with our medical board colleagues should the bill pass.
Josiel Garcia
student doctor
president, Student Government Association
Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine
