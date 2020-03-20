Last Sunday’s letters included Mary Burton Risely’s letter (“Do we really want LANL in Santa Fe?” Letters to the Editor, March 15). We are already here.
I just retired after nearly 30 years working in environmental protection at Los Alamos National Laboratory. The bulk of LANL employees do not live up on the Hill. They are your neighbors who have been longtime members of this community. They also enjoy and support the arts, music, protect the natural setting, recreate and appreciate the rich cultures, great food and charm that makes Santa Fe the City Different.
I believe that we enhance the community through our civic participation, monetary support and spending, rather than “besmirch” Santa Fe. I strongly support continued cleanup of the laboratory’s nuclear legacy wastes, as do my colleagues. We are all entitled to our opinions about nuclear weapons, but we should also understand that LANL has been and will be an integral part of the Santa Fe economy, whatever its mission.
Daniel Pava
Santa Fe
Show your appreciation
Here’s a simple step you can do to help a Santa Fe business and its employees survive the COVID-19 shutdown. Telephone your hairdresser, mechanic, favorite restaurant, bookstore or any local business your support. Buy a gift certificate now, while the establishment is in need of business, and redeem it later this year when normalcy returns. Hold on to it to use later, or give it as a gift. Either way, it is an action that might make a difference.
James McGrath Morris
Santa Fe
Throw rolls
Listening to the news, I was reminded of President Donald Trump’s magnanimous act, when he threw rolls of paper towels to the folks in Puerto Rico who had lost their homes. Perhaps he could visit Santa Fe and throw rolls of toilet paper to the desperate.
Jim Pierce
Santa Fe
Will Social Security survive?
As part of his proposed stimulus package, Donald Trump wants to eliminate employer/employee Social Security tax payments until the end of the year. In addition to doing nothing for those employees who will be laid off without pay during the coronavirus shutdown, it reduces Social Security revenue and provides a perfect rationale next year to cut our Social Security benefits. I’m waiting to hear something — anything — from our Democratic representative and senators in protest.
Frank Bennett
Santa Fe
Open to city’s opportunity
Mary Burton Riseley (“Do we really want LANL in Santa Fe?” Letters to the Editor, March 15) is clearly not taking into consideration that a campus in midtown Santa Fe doing world-class physics, research and complex computer modeling may offer an alternative to the young people of Santa Fe other than relocating out of state or priming themselves for a top-tier service job that Santa Fe now has to offer.
As this current national coronavirus crisis will soon severely underscore in our tourist-dependent town, Santa Fe needs to diversify away from tourism, (like the state has to diversify away from oil), the industry that has turned my beautiful hometown into a land for the privileged.
It would be wonderful if our city leaders had the vision to allow opportunity for the youth of the city. Stop listening to the wannabes who want to close the door behind them — have some foresight.
Vincente Roybal
Santa Fe
Exercise restraint
Store owners and customers: May I call your attention to Michael Gerstein’s article (“The outbreak: 20 things to know,” March 12): “Should you stockpile food, cleaning supplies and resources? No. Panic shopping makes supplies less available for others.”
Please, people. Think of everyone else — the folks in small apartments; those living paycheck to paycheck; those who are elderly or infirm and can’t afford to hoard; not to mention those who are homeless and living hand to mouth anyway. Survival depends on cooperation and care for others as well as oneself. Everyone in Santa Fe needs the essentials.
Valentine McKay-Riddell
Santa Fe
