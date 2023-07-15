Thanks, New Mexican, for the book-review editorial (“Expanding language beyond English benefits brains,” Our View, July 12) on the value of speaking or reading more than one language. Not only is this skill an indicator of relatively high intelligence — the brain’s ability to handle two ideas at one time — but it is a vital tool for understanding the difference between reality and verbal foolishness. A thing — an object, an idea or even a person — is, in fact, what it is. If you only know one language, you’ll believe that thing is the name your language gives it. But when you know another language, you understand that the thing can be called by different names.
Take a person, for example, and I’ll use myself. My mother called me Billy; students called me Mr. D; doctors and nurses say William; my kids call me Dad, and as James Whitcomb Riley noted, “The fellers call me Bill.” I answer to all those, but my reality is beyond any words, just as yours is. With abstract concepts, like freedom, liberty or equality, you can get lost if you swallow ideas from someone dealing in slippery meanings. Teach your kids to be proud of more than one language, culture and heritage, to use their languages, and to know that reality is more than one set of words and one way of looking at le mond, il mondo, die Welt, mir, o mundo … the wide, wonderful, real world.
Bill Dunning
Eldorado
Fixing the damage
Did the generational beneficiaries of the widening wealth gap truly believe there would be no effect to their cause? That the generational poverty they “unwittingly” helped create wouldn’t eventually rear its suffering head? They have priced the “help” out of the town they love to play in, live in or own a second and third home in (“High-end tax on housing tried, rejected before,” July 12). Now there are cries of class warfare?
Who started this war, the war on the poor, working or not, and the disappearing middle class? If the pandemic didn’t awaken at least some with abundance to the horrific effects to the good Ol’ U.S. of A’s economic disparity, much less the world, we may have reached the point of no return. I applaud City Councilors Jamie Cassutt and Renee Villarreal on their High-End Excise Tax for Affordable Housing proposal.
Mark Ortiz
Santa Fe
Remembering Debbie
A proposed excise tax, or tax on a portion of the price of homes that sell for more than $1 million, was a huge issue back with then-Mayor Debbie Jaramillo. She campaigned on the issue, attended meetings with locals, including the Santa Fe Association of Realtors. All to no avail. In fact, the poor woman was vilified by everyone. I guess everyone’s memory is short, or all the new people just don’t know, including this mayor and his council. Good luck.
Richard Mares
Santa Fe
High quality
Today’s paper, July 12, had several items that got my blood boiling. I love living here but hate to see the overt pandering to rich people — many of whom don’t live here full time. The proposed 3% tax on a portion of new high-end home sales is chump change to most buyers. I doubt the buyers, who already pay a hefty real estate commission, will notice (“High-end tax on housing tried, rejected in city before,” July 12). I do agree with Randy Grant (“Transfer tax is unfair, bad,” Letters to the Editor, July 12) that the developers’ paying a fee in lieu of including affordable housing is a problem that should be eliminated. Opposition to both these issues demonstrates a lack of will in tackling affordable housing. Finally, there was a paid advertisement for a GoFundMe for a short-term rental advocacy group. Short-term rentals are clearly businesses operated in neighborhoods and should be treated as such. Thank you for providing a high-quality local newspaper.
Barbara Greene
Santa Fe
Uninterested in ethics
A few years ago, I, too, was a member of the county Ethics Board (“New rules are behind ethics board members’ resignation,” July 11). Unfortunately, it became apparent in fairly short order that there was no real interest in creating a more ethical, open and above-board basis for doing business here. It seemed to me we were being asked, basically, to peruse the policy papers for grammar and punctuation mistakes. I voiced my desire for us to enact policies that would make Santa Fe the gold-standard model for ethical, open and honest practices and to create public awareness that if one wanted to do business within the county, it had to be done under such guidelines and rules, and I was fully supported by another member in this effort. My perception — correct or not — was the board was simply “window dressing” so the county could say it had one. I had the clear impression any efforts to create a truly effective entity and make real, beneficial changes were unwelcome. I told the board I had no interest in participating under such circumstances and resigned.