Thanks, New Mexican, for the book-review editorial (“Expanding language beyond English benefits brains,” Our View, July 12) on the value of speaking or reading more than one language. Not only is this skill an indicator of relatively high intelligence — the brain’s ability to handle two ideas at one time — but it is a vital tool for understanding the difference between reality and verbal foolishness. A thing — an object, an idea or even a person — is, in fact, what it is. If you only know one language, you’ll believe that thing is the name your language gives it. But when you know another language, you understand that the thing can be called by different names.

Take a person, for example, and I’ll use myself. My mother called me Billy; students called me Mr. D; doctors and nurses say William; my kids call me Dad, and as James Whitcomb Riley noted, “The fellers call me Bill.” I answer to all those, but my reality is beyond any words, just as yours is. With abstract concepts, like freedom, liberty or equality, you can get lost if you swallow ideas from someone dealing in slippery meanings. Teach your kids to be proud of more than one language, culture and heritage, to use their languages, and to know that reality is more than one set of words and one way of looking at le mond, il mondo, die Welt, mir, o mundo … the wide, wonderful, real world.

Bill Dunning

