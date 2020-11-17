Let’s not rub it into their face. Be patient, be kind to President Donald Trump, have hope and trust in the process that Trump will be a good citizen and player in our democracy. These are the words of Trump supporters in recent days. How is it different from 2016? We did all those things then as well as being patient, hopeful and even praying he would become a “President of the USA.” However, that never happened — only the title stood out, not the man.
I have lived through 10 presidents serving office. I remember classes in American government in high school during the Vietnam War. I stood in the street with others in defiance when Ronald Reagan ran for governor of California. I may not have been aware of each presidential transition, but I am aware of this current lack of cooperation. I have never disparaged the office of our leader even when I ardently disagreed with the actions taken. I did not have grandchildren then, but I do now, and the stakes are higher than ever to retain a world for them to live in peace. I, for one, will do whatever it takes to protect my grandchildren. This means protecting their lives from physical harm and mental distress. I will do that by educating them on the hazards of drugs, enrolling them in self-defense classes and ensuring they have their basic needs met. I will vow to uphold our Constitution — not just the title but the mechanisms that make our democracy the best in the world prior to Trump, soon-to-be ex-president of the United States.
Donna Thiersch
Santa Fe
Unexpected silence
I have been wracking my brain to figure out what changes could be made to our Constitution or statutes to prevent another Donald Trump from ever occupying the Oval Office and wreaking such havoc on all of our institutions. But the provision is already there, written by our founders. The United States Congress. The problem is that the founders assumed citizens would serve in Congress as a civic duty on a limited basis, not as “professionals” who had made it a lifetime career.
They did not imagine that any concern for “service” would be obliterated by naked greed and hunger for power. They never thought fear for the loss of that power would silence any objections to the monstrous rule of a psychopathic bully whose main threat to them would be 280-character bursts of hateful invective. Eventually, they will be judged by an entity with infinitely more power than any tweeting psychopath.
Adele E. Zimmermann
Embudo
Demand equality
Though I vehemently disagree with his rhetoric, policies and actions, I must wholeheartedly thank President Donald Trump for throwing a brilliant spotlight on the inequities and injustices that smolder within our society. For far too long, politicians of all stripes have given little more than lip service to these, but by his rhetoric, policies and actions, he has done a great service in bringing them to the fore. So, as the Trump administration passes into the history books and another takes its place, I plead with my fellow citizens to join me in holding our elected officials accountable until the United States truly is the country where all men and women are not just created equal but also treated equally. Flood their lines of communication with calls for equality and justice and, if they refuse to act, vote for those who will.
Terry Knickberbocker
Santa Fe
Sanction the lawyers
President Donald Trump’s apologists, from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to state GOP Chairman Steve Pearce, and everyone in between, persist in saying he has the right to challenge vote counts in court. They know, or should know, that there are limits to the right to bring actions such as those he has filed following the Nov. 3 election.
Rule 11 of the Federal Rules of Civil of Civil Procedure and similar or identical state rules of civil procedure provide that the attorney filing any pleading, motion or other paper certifies that (1) it is not filed for any improper purpose, such as to harass, delay or needlessly increase the cost of litigation; (2) the claims made are warranted by law; and (3) the factual contentions have evidentiary support. The rule also authorizes the court to impose sanctions on an attorney, law firm or party for violations.
Many courts have found there is no evidence to support Trump’s claims, or that the evidence provided does not come close to changing the outcome of the election. The litigation appears to be brought to keep Trump’s base fired up and falsely discredit the election.
Some of the law firms that filed papers challenging the election results have now sought to withdraw from representing Trump or his party. They seem to have realized, too late, that the papers they filed violate at least one, and probably all, of the enumerated promises listed above. The sanctions for filing groundless lawsuits to undermine the validity of the election should be swift and substantial.
W.A. Sawtell
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.