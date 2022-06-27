I strongly disagree with the recent letter titled (“Pay attention to Bishops Lodge Road project,” June 22). Bishops Lodge Road to the county line does pass through a pleasant area that was formerly wilderness, but it has become a major road through an urban residential area with substantial traffic. In addition to cars, it’s a favorite route for biking to and from Tesuque and points north. The absence of a sidewalk creates dangerous situations for both bicycles and cars. This absence inhibits bike and pedestrian traffic and encourages polluting car traffic. Santa Fe is deficient in sidewalks, and I for one am happy that the city could be adding a safe alternative to cars on this important thoroughfare.
Scot Boulton
Santa Fe
A fake slate
Last Tuesday’s House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection addressed the efforts of former President Donald Trump and his allies to create fake elector groups in seven states in the weeks following the November, 2020, general election. These efforts were primarily directed at the so-called battleground states. However, despite the fact that Joe Biden carried our state by over 100,000 votes, a plot to put forth a slate of Republican fake electors was hatched.
Jewll Powdrell, Deborah W. Maestas, Lupe Garcia, Anissa Ford-Tinnin and Rosie Tripp signed a bogus certificate granting New Mexico’s five electoral votes to Donald Trump. Clearly, these five individuals knew that such an undertaking was not only act of sheer folly but a deliberate attempt to falsify our election results. Accordingly, they should face state and federal indictments as accessories to Trump’s conspiracy to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.
Edward R. Baca
Santa Fe
No more task forces
Regarding the article, “Report: Hundreds suffer food insecurity,” June 22, Mayor Alan Webber’s response is to form a task force to look at the task force that already looked at the hunger problem. That shows no real concern to solve the problem. As hunger task force member Scott Bunton said, “The task force offered its plan and that it shouldn’t be dismissed as unworkable. If people find the plan fatally flawed they should provide alternatives.” Not another task force!
Linda Barlow
Santa Fe
Raising rates
Public Service Company of New Mexico claims it wants to protect customers from a “rate roller coaster” and that it’s protecting customers from a bigger rate increase in 2024 by continuing to charge us for San Juan coal plant even after it closes. Listen to the company’s words carefully.
According to PNM itself:
u The average PNM customer’s current base rate is $58.88.
u A rate credit equivalent to the savings from issuing Energy Transition Act bonds when the plant closes, as PNM should, would lower the average rate to $50.69.
u In its 2023 rate case, PNM wants to raise the base rate to $64.47.
u Regardless of whether customers get the rate credit, PNM said it would propose an increase to the same rate: $64.47.
PNM’s outlandish defense is that going from $50.69 to $64.47 is a bigger increase than going from $58.88 to $64.47, so it is “protecting customers” by charging them more. Public Regulation Commission hearing examiners rightly called PNM out on this, and I hope the PRC follows suit this week. I’m glad the recommendation also would require PNM to fund $40 million in worker and community funds as soon as the plant closes rather than wait for PNM’s delayed bond issue. PNM claimed it would prefund this money, but why believe the utility?
Susan Martin
Santa Fe
Renewables not enough
The state of New Mexico just announced it had leased 147,685 acres for wind farms, upfront payment of about $9.3 million ($63 an acre) and the state estimates revenue over the life of the projects (about 50 years) at $196 million. For contrast, the June state oil and gas lease sale requires a minimum bid of $3,000 an acre, with some tracts at $6,000. Annual revenue to the state of New Mexico from oil and gas is in the billions — $5.3 billion in 2021, according to the New Mexico Tax Research Institute. Oil makes more in weeks than wind revenue would bring in over decades. Quit telling me wind revenue will replace oil and gas dollars.
Sam Haas
Santa Fe
Lifesavers
The team at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center saved my life. I came in for an emergency surgery, and two weeks later, I’m home and healing thanks to a conscientious team. I feel the deepest gratitude to everyone who helped: my oncologist, the surgeons, nurses, CNAs, hospitalists, support staff — everyone I interacted with was kind and competent. New Mexico may not be at the top of many rankings, but we’re doing some things right.
Zander Evans
Santa Fe