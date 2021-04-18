I note that the Santa Fe Post Office on Pacheco Street has removed its recycling bins. Now the trash cans are packed with discarded mail (mostly presorted advertising pieces). This is against the U.S. Postal Service claim of sustainability (facts.usps.com/sustainability) and just one more way the current Postal Service management has backtracked on public service and support.
Rebecca Haffenden
Santa Fe
City Indifferent
As a Native Née Mexican, I moved back home to Santa Fe last year and bought a beautiful old adobe home on the historic east side. I wanted to replace my broken-down front gate. First the Historic Board denied my proposal. So I next took my case to the City Council. The other night, that governing body spent three hours discussing my broken gate. In a 5-4 vote, the City Council denied the replacement.
The members who voted against me, including the mayor, in my opinion ignored the facts and the law and vaguely stated that it would not fit with the low walls of the streetscape. Most of the walls are high on my street, and the gate I had proposed was essentially identical to every other arched gate on my street. When a property owner cannot improve her property, the system is broken. The H-Board and the city need to manage change— not stop it.
Laura Chocka
Santa Fe
Wrong approach
In an Associated Press article ("Some GOP-led states target abortions done through medication," April 12), a representative of the Center for Reproductive Rights asserts that state legislation restricting access to chemical abortions lack a medical basis. However, the Federal Drug Administration does restrict the pill; it only allowed abortion by mail temporarily because of the pandemic.
Some in this country now would like to see abortion pills available by mail permanently. I remember an episode of Forensic Files in which a medical student slipped abortion chemicals into his girlfriend’s food or drink. The child she wanted was stillborn.
Many women being sex trafficked are forced into multiple abortions. Interaction with the health care system is an opportunity for such women to be identified and helped. But ready availability of chemical abortion pills to their abusers would remove this opportunity for intervention. It is not unusual for a woman to take the first pill and regret it. Calling the Abortion Pill Rescue Network can help them connect with a doctor who may be able to reverse the effects and give their child a chance.
Elaine Gere
Santa Fe
Let the light shine
The article ("Santa Fe City Council OKs plan to convert PNM streetlights to LEDs,” April 15) refers to the promised public engagement on the Dalkia re-lamping of Santa Fe’s street lights. However, city staff apparently have appointed a commission to take care of this, whose names are not being made public at this time. This is not public engagement, and any who care about the visibility of night skies in Santa Fe should be loudly protesting this secret commission.
Galen Gisler
Santa Fe
Whoa, Santa Fe!
Well, shoot. Two geezers maskless at the bar ("Drinks if not music, flowing again," April 16) and a lady in the background similarly undressed, all spewing COVID-19 germs on one another. Wake up, Santa Fe! There is a long way to go yet.
Stephen C. Joseph, M.D.
Santa Fe
Real change
Paul Gessing leads the Rio Grande Foundation, a wholly right-wing dependent, partisan organization dedicated to promoting prosperity for New Mexico’s oil and gas industry and those elites who profit on working people's losses. The Rio Grande Foundation promotes limited government; predatory, unregulated capitalism; and corporate freedom from any responsibility for climate degradation.
There's much to dig into with Gessing’s distortions, including those in his most recent piece ("State Democrats walk fine line on energy," Commentary, April 16). His charge that “New Mexico Democrats have controlled the Legislature for years” has no merit until the recent contests that turned out five conservative senators who were Democrats In Name Only. If Gessing has been disappointed in what Democrats could do while former Sen. John Arthur Smith barred the way to real reform, hold your breath, Paul. Change for the better is coming through.
Jim Klukkert
Santa Fe
