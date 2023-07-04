I moved to Santa Fe two years ago to live near my son and his family. I’m so happy to be able to spend time together and watch my beautiful granddaughter grow up. But if things don’t change here, I won’t be able to. The access to medical care here is beyond belief. I’ve been using Christus as my primary care providers for my health needs, and they are not being met. As an example, I went to the ER for a severe bout of food poisoning. The medical providers were great and took care of me right away. They told me to follow up with my primary doctor.

The soonest appointment I could get was two months out. That’s unacceptable! I’ve called trying to speak to someone with questions for my provider but get no response. That’s unacceptable! I called my doctor where I moved from while visiting there for Thanksgiving last year. She tried calling my provider here and she got no response. Unacceptable! I love Santa Fe and the beautiful weather, the Plaza and the Railyard. I own property and spend my dollars locally as much as possible. Tomorrow is my 75th birthday, and if I am unable to get timely medical care here, I may have to move on. There must be a solution. If hospitals have to pay more to attract more doctors and nurses, pony up and pay them more. They can certainly afford it.

Paula Cadiente

