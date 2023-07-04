I moved to Santa Fe two years ago to live near my son and his family. I’m so happy to be able to spend time together and watch my beautiful granddaughter grow up. But if things don’t change here, I won’t be able to. The access to medical care here is beyond belief. I’ve been using Christus as my primary care providers for my health needs, and they are not being met. As an example, I went to the ER for a severe bout of food poisoning. The medical providers were great and took care of me right away. They told me to follow up with my primary doctor.
The soonest appointment I could get was two months out. That’s unacceptable! I’ve called trying to speak to someone with questions for my provider but get no response. That’s unacceptable! I called my doctor where I moved from while visiting there for Thanksgiving last year. She tried calling my provider here and she got no response. Unacceptable! I love Santa Fe and the beautiful weather, the Plaza and the Railyard. I own property and spend my dollars locally as much as possible. Tomorrow is my 75th birthday, and if I am unable to get timely medical care here, I may have to move on. There must be a solution. If hospitals have to pay more to attract more doctors and nurses, pony up and pay them more. They can certainly afford it.
Paula Cadiente
Santa Fe
It’s treason, folks
It is incredible that for all the criminal indictments against former President Donald Trump, his fellow MAGA Republicans continue to support him. Certainly the most serious is the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which he violated the 14th Amendment, Section 3 of the Constitution by trying to overthrow the 2020 election. Secondly, his confiscation of top-secret classified documents that should have been turned into the presidential archives. Instead, he shared them. In my opinion, both indictments fall under treason against the United States. The Rosenbergs were executed for lesser crimes.
Alicia Byers-Smith
Española
Righting a decision
In light of how Supreme Court decisions have been going, it seems obvious Supreme Court changes are needed now more than ever. For my part, it seems the good decisions the court can oftentimes accomplish are offset by some of their bad decisions. In the past, they have sometimes overturned bad decisions on their own, such as the decision in Brown vs. Board of Education.
So, I would suggest a change to the current system where a questionable Supreme Court decision could be “overturned” by, let’s say, a 60% vote in the Senate and/or the House of Representatives or some other number that could be set. Not sure if it would take a constitutional amendment to go that route, but I think it is a solution that should be studied by scholars and legislators so that elected officials can have the final say.
Rick Gonzales
Santa Fe
Mange the range
In reference to the article on the Caja del Río Bureau of Land Management land being unsafe and a trash dump for target shooters — that's very true ("The 'situation is unacceptable,'" July 1). In this day and age with population density what it is, target shooting should only be done at a designated shooting range controlled by a dues-paying membership. I have suggested in the past that a rifle and pistol range be built on state land at the penitentiary on NM 14. It's isolated, will not ever be developed with new housing, is far from housing developments and would be the least expensive and safest place to build a shooting club range. The city, county and state police could use it for training as well as the dues-paying public.
At present there are two options for recreational shooting, the Northern Rio Grand Shooting Club near Española, and the Los Alamos Sportsmen's Club. The shooting club charges $100 a year for a single membership, and sportsmen's club charges, depending upon your age and National Rifle Association membership status, from $45 to $156 per year. We need a safe, affordable shooting facility in Santa Fe managed competently so we can enjoy a sport in a controlled environment that is close to home and safe for all the surrounding residents in the Santa Fe area.