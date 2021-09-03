Why do we celebrate Labor Day? The first Labor Day was over 100 years ago, but the message seems to have been forgotten by some. Grassroots organizing by local labor unions brought people together to celebrate the work and contributions of laborers. Communications Workers of America Local 7076 wishes a happy Labor Day to all our sister unions in New Mexico; let’s celebrate the contributions of all of our members across the state together!
This has been a tough year and a half for workers, especially the state workers who have kept New Mexico running throughout this pandemic. Due to years of austerity measures in the state budget, these workers are struggling to make ends meet. Since 2016, we have only received two cost of living adjustments: 2 percent in 2019 and 1.5 percent in 2021. The cost of food, gas and housing has gone up way more than in the last five years. And, many of us are trying to survive on less than $15 per hour. Public workers deserve better. With a nearly $1.4 billion budget “windfall” predicted for the upcoming fiscal year, we need your help.
Please call your legislators and the governor and ask for:
- A $15 minimum living wage for all public workers
- A substantial cost-of-living increase to help all state workers catch up.
Megan Green
executive board secretary, CWA Local 7076
Santa Fe
What a neighbor
After watching the Texas Legislature pass its domestic Taliban law inciting vigilantes to punish anyone supporting legal abortions, I’m reminded once again of the old New Mexico refrain, “So close to Texas, so far from God.”
F. Harlan Flint
Santa Fe
Too tall
I am appalled at current growth in Santa Fe and especially the plethora of tall apartments being built that block our former mountain views. We need a moratorium on population growth — mainly for lack of water and congested roads — and a moratorium on building more apartments. We are growing ugly. I have been stuck in intersections with other cars on several occasions not being able to move when the opposing light turns green and none of us ran the light — it was solid green!
Several city councilors proposed a seven-story building and conveniently withdrew the proposal until after the election. I smell a rat. Perhaps they realized they might not be reelected if they proposed such an ordinance.
I suspect they will submit it again after the election. Wake up, Santa Fe. Scrutinize the individuals who are running. Cast your vote for “traditional” city councilors, not those owned by developers.
Paula McClean
Santa Fe
A worthy tribute
Thank you for the awesome tribute to my friend, Lorraine Price (“Lorraine Price: A Santa Fe education legend,” Aug. 27). She was so many “firsts” in Santa Fe as an African American, a “fierce fighter” with a heart of gold and a brilliant mind who deserves to be properly memorialized in Santa Fe. One of my best friends, our raucous laughter whenever we were together and her awesome storytelling are legendary.
Of her varied experiences, she was beloved by many, especially the lives of children she touched as a teacher, principal and member of the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education. For our last project together (published in the Opinion section after the murder of George Floyd) we both asked: “Where do we go from here?” That question still needs to be answered.
Wanda Padilla
Santa Fe
Containing Texas?
Ignorance and cruelty appear to be running rampant in Texas. It is time to quarantine Texas and provide mass evacuation of all/any Texan who needs an abortion, wishes to wear a protective mask, be vaccinated or demands the constitutional right to vote. Alternatively, we could build President Donald Trump’s wall around Texas to contain this disease to that state.
Patrick Porter
Santa Fe
