I think the current and past pro-Palestinian art and messages on Guthrie Miller’s wall have been great (“City says pro-Palestinian art has to be removed,” Jan. 14), and I’ve been consistently disheartened seeing them defaced and vandalized over the years.
At least now, a bit of dialogue about them has begun. Everything that is pro-Palestinian is not anti-Semitic; it’s simply pro-Palestinian. Every criticism of the state of Israel is not anti-Semitic; it’s simply criticism of a government’s actions. I criticize the U.S. government and its actions frequently. I am not anti-American.
This constant conflation of anti-Semitism with criticism of Israel has got to stop. It’s false and, frankly, ridiculous. Those who approve of the Israeli government’s policies and actions toward Palestinians are perfectly free to express that approval on all sorts of platforms — but stop labeling those who disagree anti-Semitic.
Naomi Harrison
Santa Fe
Predictions for 2020
Other than following the dictates of the New York Times, the Washington Post and the L.A. Times, The New Mexican will remain independent.
Disingenuous climate change articles that never or very rarely mention how the sun, solar cycles, shifting magnetic poles, volcanoes and increased cosmic rays affect the climate and weather will continue to be printed each week.
Articles on improving education will fail to say that parents are the most responsible for their child’s education. Articles on public education will not address how bilingual education is costly and a failure.
Mark Coble
Santa Fe
Fighting back
Jan. 21 was the 10th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling that opened political campaigns to unlimited donations and spending. According to Public Citizen, individuals have donated nearly $3 billion to super PACs over the past decade. Almost half, $1.4 billion, came from just 25 megadonors.
More than 2,200 corporations donated a total of $313 million to 500-plus political entities for the purpose of influencing elections. In every election cycle since Citizens United, campaign expenditures have increased, even in New Mexico. Our government is for the money, not for the people.
We the people are fighting back. American Promise and its local affiliate, New Mexicans for Money Out of Politics, are making progress on a grassroots level to amend the U.S. Constitution to allow campaign donations and expenditures to be limited. For more information please see: nmmop.org/ and www.american promise.net.
Laura Atkins
member
New Mexicans for Money Out of Politics
Santa Fe
Remove the cancer
My support and probably the majority of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County for the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump needs to be reflected on The New Mexican’s editorial pages. As a resident of Santa Fe for 39 years, I always buy and support our local media outlets. We, with your assistance, must remove this cancer from our society. We must remove this cancer from our midst.
John Bagwell
Santa Fe
Trust, but verify
I am happy that The New Mexican, and reporter Scott Wyland, covered a protest outside of City Hall (“LANL’s midtown campus plan protested,” Jan. 16). This protest points out the need for a vote. Santa Feans should have a say on what proposal is approved for this unique property.
Obviously Los Alamos National Laboratory, and by extension the National Nuclear Security Administration, will not be looking out for anyone other than themselves as they plan, and secretly implement, a new nuclear arms race.
Remember when LANL last had an office in Santa Fe? Remember 109 E. Palace Ave.? Remember how they told no one what the hell they were up to? This time is different?
Barney Magrath
Santa Fe
