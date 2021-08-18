In its “open letter to the city of Santa Fe,” the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe is the latest to hide behind the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, as the reason it can’t require proof of vaccination. This position is false.
HIPAA applies only to “covered entities,” which are defined in the HIPAA rules as (1) health plans, (2) health care clearinghouses and (3) health care providers who electronically transmit any health information in connection with transactions for which the Department of Health and Human Services has adopted standards. Generally, these transactions concern billing, payment for services, or insurance coverage. Unless the function of Kiwanis has changed considerably, it is not a “covered entity,” and HIPAA is not a factor. Any organization can choose not to require masks, vaccinations, or anything else — but don't claim it's because of HIPAA.
Brian Weiss
Santa Fe
Watch the water
Just finished doing the Hacienda Tour, A Parade of Homes. A majority of the homes were in Las Campanas. Beautiful homes, no issue there. However, one had multiple sets of above-ground irrigation sprinklers, apparently to water the open desert. No landscaping in sight. Really? And it was turned on, with water pooling up around the driveway with no one caring at all. We were there for 45 minutes. But worse was the water-driven irrigation sprinkler, crawling around on one of the greens, spraying at full pressure, at 82 degrees mid-day. A good 50 percent of the water was being lost to evaporation. I'm fine with rich folks living in nice places like Las Campanas, but there should be a penalty for this level of environmental ignorance. Maybe Las Campanas should try to get a competent grounds keeper like Bill Murray.
Jeff Haught
Santa Fe
Garden support
I would like to commend the city Parks Department on providing prompt, cheerful and fast support for our community garden. Twice in the last week we have had major issues that preventing access to the water we need for our 19 plots and 30 gardeners, including once on Sunday morning. Brandon Ulibarri, supervisor of Alto Street Park and others within this area, showed up himself and made sure that his crews (several were involved) got here and solved our problems. Thank you to him and his team.
As I have heard repeatedly from Brandon and other Parks Department employees, the department is chronically short staffed. Yes, my property taxes are low here compared to other places, but I still believe parks deserve priority funding. If it is hard to find staff, perhaps salaries should be increased to compete with private employers. If we improve and support the Parks Department, this is bound to have a positive effect on community mental health and a negative effect on the misery that leads to crime, domestic violence, unhappy kids and general social woes.
Ardis Burst
Alto Park Community Garden
Santa Fe
Remembering a hero
I had the privilege and honor of teaching one of the first casualties of Afghanistan, Jason Cunningham, at Farmington High in the 1990s. Jason started as a Seal and transferred to a medic. When I heard of the first casualties, I knew it was Jason saving his comrades. Such a compassionate young hero and it was my honor to have him visit me on his furloughs. I am glad this debacle is over except for the memories of so many heroes like Jason. His picture is displayed at the governor's office along with many other veterans.
Larry Brainerd
Santa Fe
Get your own slogan
It's not entirely surprising that JoAnne Vigil Coppler, Joe Hoback and other conservatives would garner the endorsement of AFSCME, given the history of the group. When I drove by their recent protests, members were waving signs co-opting the Black Lives Matter slogan — used in response to the slayings and racially motivated oppression of Black people — that said, "Employees Lives Matter." We've seen this co-opting done elsewhere with the phrase, "All Lives Matter," and it's as colorblind and disingenuous here, too.
I support the power of unions, but that power is diminished when it becomes a front for cheap political tactics and the support of conservative candidates who have anything but the working person's interests in mind.
Michael Anderson
Santa Fe
