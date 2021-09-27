We love Santa Fe in general and our neighborhood in particular. Our neighbors are friendly, and signs declaring values like “Kindness is everything” are sprinkled along our streets. In the City Different, tolerance and respect are generally championed. Therefore, we were appalled today when we saw graffiti scrawled on a bridge in our neighborhood declaring a (very) politically conservative resident to be a “traitor” and giving his street address.
Readers will recognize this sort of practice as something done by extremist groups, such as anti-abortion activists seeking to ruin the lives of doctors (and their families) providing health care services to women. This behavior is an embarrassment to our neighborhood and has no place in Santa Fe or any community of people striving to overcome divisiveness and hatred.
If kindness is everything, we need to show a little more of it and “walk the walk” so eloquently described in yard signs.
Linda Powers and Douglas Medin
Santa Fe
Pay attention
The New Mexican tells us that all members of the City Council are unwilling to endorse the councilor seeking to replace Mayor Alan Webber (“Webber backed by 3 councilors; others neutral,” Sept. 22). None of us citizens is better informed than they are about her ability to do the job. We should pay serious attention to their opinions.
Earl Potter
Santa Fe
Morally wrong
Thank you for printing the commentary by Teneille R. Brown (“Yes hospitals in crisis should consider vaccination status,” Commentary, Sept. 26).
All her points were excellent. In my opinion, those who choose to not get vaccinated and disregard the health of others should be treated last in line at health care facilities. Tennessee is doing the opposite, and this is morally wrong and ridiculous.
Roberta Adams
Santa Fe
Life-affirming rules
In New Mexico, we can say yes to life and the future through the regulatory process. By approving strong ozone precursor rules that address methane pollution through the Environmental Improvement Board hearing, we can join in community to make a positive and important difference. We can address methane waste, a potent greenhouse gas 84 times more powerful than carbon dioxide, in the near term. In fact, methane pollution contributes to about 25 percent of the global warming we are experiencing today.
New Mexicans are already experiencing severe impacts of climate change — harming our health, air, land, water and economy. While the New Mexico Environment Department has put forward a strong proposal, three key additions are critical to meet Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s goal of enacting “the country’s toughest methane and air pollution rules.”
The final rules must protect those living closest to development by requiring more frequent inspections to find and fix leaks; require operators to control pollution during the completion of an oil or gas well or when redeveloping an existing well; and strengthen requirements to cut pollution from pneumatic controllers used in oil and gas production. We also believe that good rules make no difference unless the state puts resources for enforcement.
As faith leaders — including more than 85 from across New Mexico and El Paso who also signed this letter — ministering in a variety of ways, we call for strong rules to care for the common good, our neighbors and all of creation. Climate change is happening now, and we have a moral and ethical responsibility to act now in faithful ways.
Joan Brown
executive director
New Mexico Interfaith Power and Light
