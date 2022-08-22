Today I was struggling to carry two packages across the parking lot into the Santa Fe Place mall post office. A young man dressed in military fatigues must have noticed. He seemed to be on break, perhaps from the Marines recruitment office just inside the mall. He rushed over to help me, opening doors and offering to assist me with heavy packages. I needed that help. I didn’t get his name. Of course, I thanked him. But not enough. He restored my faith in the good manners and kindness of young people in Santa Fe and America — especially those in military service. My sincere thanks to that caring young man.
Margaret Wilson
Santa Fe
Good riddance
The Lannan Foundation provided educational activities for our community, yet I found it a relief to hear it will be going out of business. I believe Lannan’s choice of speakers and moderators about Israel and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict spread bigotry against Jews into Santa Fe. Most of Lannan’s Middle East speakers espoused what I believe were anti-Israel propaganda and disinformation. Lannan Foundation events did not allow questions from the audience and failed to invite speakers who could provide balance and facts. I enjoy learning about opposing opinions, but the refusal to allow questions or comments displayed bias.
Susan Bockar
Santa Fe
Necessary politics
Former New York Mayor Rudy Guiliani says searching the home of a former president is a “political act.” Those defending the current administration answer it is a warranted judicial act, not a partisan attack. In this case, the Mar-a-Lago FBI search certainly is a brazenly political act, but of the good kind. It is part of the process of prosecuting an alleged incident of espionage. It is not wimpy, pretend politics the Republican and Democratic party organizations regularly engage in.
It is constitutional and federal “politics” carried out by duly authorized government officials who are sworn to protect the people and the laws. It is the kind of law enforcement politics that the country needs more of to stop all the tyranny, terrorism and anarchy gripping the country today.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
Grown workforce
I was excited to read the editorial (“Growing the workforce at home — it works,” Our View, Aug. 19). In addition to the initiatives mentioned in the editorial, we have tremendous unrealized potential in our state to encourage new and expanding local businesses that create jobs and train workers. Everyone wins, with our dollars circulating here in New Mexico and our workers building capability. Being overly dependent on attracting large corporations from outside New Mexico would be such a missed opportunity. Let’s pass legislation for a Public Bank of New Mexico, which will help us grow our workforce at home. For more information, see our website at ataflep.org.
Elaine Sullivan
board chairwoman
Alliance for Local Economic Prosperity
Santa Fe
Critical citizen
I am a regular reader of the columns of Milan Simonich. Recently he wrote a column expressing his and our good fortune in having a locally owned and operated daily newspaper in our town (“Santa Fe’s great escape: Shedding Gannett,” Ringside Seat, Aug. 15). He is right. We are very fortunate. This is not only a special gift but is very rare in our country today. There are very, very few such newspapers left in the entire country. Thank goodness we have one of the few.
I grew up, lived and worked in a city with one of the finest locally owned and operated newspapers in the country. All the news events, cultural life, personal life and activities were shared with us daily. And, of course, the national and international news. We knew the reporters, the reviewers, the editors. It was rooted in our city; it was an integral citizen of our city.
Several years after I had left my hometown — and hometown paper — it was sold to the Gannett corporation, and its nature changed: The paper became just another syndicated, bland, colorless, impersonal, disinterested remnant of what it had been. This was an inestimable loss to the city and the people. So, fellow citizens, let us relish our newspaper, an integral part of our daily lives — without which we would be poorer — a city much less different.