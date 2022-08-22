Today I was struggling to carry two packages across the parking lot into the Santa Fe Place mall post office. A young man dressed in military fatigues must have noticed. He seemed to be on break, perhaps from the Marines recruitment office just inside the mall. He rushed over to help me, opening doors and offering to assist me with heavy packages. I needed that help. I didn’t get his name. Of course, I thanked him. But not enough. He restored my faith in the good manners and kindness of young people in Santa Fe and America — especially those in military service. My sincere thanks to that caring young man.

Margaret Wilson

Santa Fe

