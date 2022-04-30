Santa Fe has but one truly recreational swimming pool, at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center, for thousands of kids. The pool is open only one hour a day, with maximum capacity reached an hour before opening. Recently, we arrived 45 minutes before opening time and were told it was sold out and we needed to arrive at least an hour or more before it opened. This fact alone demonstrates the community interest and the need for expanded hours in addition to investment in another public swimming pool. With all the planned development on the south side, I’ve not heard any mention of a pool. Could the Biden infrastructure money be used for this? A pool is infrastructure for the health and well-being of Santa Fe kids. The only options families have now are 1) to wait in line more than an hour for one hour of swim play or 2) drive an hour to Albuquerque, which has numerous public and well-established pools for kids. Santa Fe’s mayor and City Council must consider this in all deliberations regarding how to best build infrastructure in Santa Fe. With summer coming up, it is doubtful that remodeled Bicentennial Pool will meet the need, so this is not a solution. It is a Band-Aid, at best.
Teresa Trujillo
Santa Fe
Just the worst
I have to congratulate the Alan Webber administration. It’s no small feat to be what I believe is the worst administration in the history of Santa Fe. In over 400 years, Santa Fe has seen three national governments, statehood, world wars and a burgeoning meth industry in our parks. But within all this history, when has the state taken control of Santa Fe’s finances? Therefore, I have to congratulate the Webber administration for becoming the best at being the worst. I could laugh along with those who find the city of Santa Fe joke funny, but I remain in awe of the historically worst administration doing its thing. I marvel at the expertise and the way the Webber administration runs our city as a top-notch demonstration of being bad at local government. Congratulations, Mayor Webber!
Juan Blea
Santa Fe
A sad sign of spring
Spring in Santa Fe means leaf blowers: They are everywhere, even in the Santa Fe Forest, where hikes are disrupted by the screaming machines, as well as in yards and backyards, where neighbors are deprived of peace and quiet. There are noise ordinances here, although as far as I know, they are never enforced. Instead, this infernal racket, which flies in the face of common sense since all that debris swept to the side of roads or paths will be swept back again when the winds return tomorrow. What ever happened to brooms and rakes? And do the men operating the leaf blowers mind that they are exposed to ear-shattering noise and noxious fumes?
Sallie Bingham
Santa Fe
The right’s wrongs
For the right, the essential thing is to keep people ignorant enough so they will keep cutting their own throats by supporting Republicans, the party of bigots and billionaires. Therefore, it made sense for the Republican Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, and the Republican Florida legislature to ban classroom discussion of gender and sexual issues, the “Don’t Say Gay” law. When Disney World objected to this censorship, the Florida rightists revoked some of Disney’s basic privileges. Those include much of its self-rule privileges, such as its Reedy Creek special status, which will cut Disney’s control over buildings and services around its property. It’s impressive how, over so many centuries, the right has been consistent in opposing knowledge and awareness. In a way, you can’t blame rightists. Widespread knowledge and awareness would doom them — and raise their taxes.
Roger Carasso
professor emeritus
California State University, Northridge
Santa Fe
Safe and sane
We support a fireworks ban for the city and county of Santa Fe, especially after all the horrific fires we have seen in the last couple of weeks.
We came from a state where fireworks have been restricted and have adjusted how we celebrate our nation’s birthday. Poppers and a piñata filled with treats and surprises are loved by the kids. Decorations and dessert in red, white and blue set the stage. A patriotic quiz with both easy and difficult questions incorporating New Mexico reminds us all why we are celebrating. Who doesn’t know the state with the oldest state capital? Divide your gathering into groups, mixing up young with those more mature. Give out silly prizes. Most of all, have fun! Finally, we all can survive a ban on fireworks, but not necessarily a wildfire started by fireworks. Let’s celebrate this Fourth of July safely and sanely.
Georgia and Hugh Schall
Santa Fe