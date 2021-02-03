Parents and teachers of children who have missed a year of school because of the coronavirus should take note of the many children who missed several years of school due to polio, with no remote learning, while enduring Sister Kenny treatments, major surgeries and adaptation to permanent disabilities. Yet they grew up to become educated, employed adults contributing to society.
Charlene Elizabeth
Santa Fe
Helping health workers
Recently, a large group of retired doctors from Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center worked with the St. Vincent Hospital Foundation to set up a fund for hospital workers.
In addition to working long hours under incredibly stressful conditions, many of these workers must be concerned with providing help to their children trying to learn at home without them. This fund will provide financial assistance to existing hospital workers as well as to their colleagues who have been furloughed. Additionally, funds will help with the battle to help deal with COVID-19 and working to get the vaccine to so many. I urge my neighbors and friends to join me in donating to this very worthy cause. Christus St. Vincent has been consistently improving, recently receiving nationwide recognition, and has entered a unique partnership with Mayo Clinic. Their workers need us at this time. Like you, I am so grateful for their efforts to keep our community safe and protected. We owe them so much.
Please send what you can by visiting stvinfoundation.org. Or mail a check to the foundation at 455 St. Michael’s Drive, second floor, Santa Fe, N.M., 87505. You may reach the foundation at 505-913-5260.
Maureen D. McCarthy
Santa Fe
Goodbye, filibuster
It's clear the Senate is not functional. The filibuster prevents an elected majority party from ever passing a controversial law. The filibuster is not required for approving lifetime appointment of judges. Logically, this is one situation were it makes sense to have it. Judges should be given bipartisan support. It's better to eliminate it entirely than using it in such a perverse way. Of course Senate leaders are afraid to do this since even those in the majority realize that can likely change. However, it's time to bite the bullet and agree that it is destroying the Senate and must go.
Bill Maxon
Santa Fe
No to Central time
I am writing to express my strong opposition to Senate Bill 102, introduced by state Sen. Cliff Pirtle. Once again Pirtle would try to impose his will on all New Mexicans by proposing the state adopt Daylight Saving Time year round. Changing to year-round Daylight Saving Time causes New Mexico to essentially observe Central Standard Time from November to March. With a look at the time zone map of the United States, one can readily see New Mexico should not observe the same time as Montgomery, Ala.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Chicago. In fact, I can find little benefit to Daylight Saving Time at all. The summer days are long enough without it. And remember, an extra hour of unnecessary daylight in the summer means an extra hour of darkness every morning throughout the winter. While I agree with Pirtle that the twice-yearly time change is disruptive to most of us and eliminating the time change would be beneficial, I think we should change to permanent Mountain Standard Time, not Daylight Saving Time, just as our neighbors in Arizona observe
Brent Parker
Santa Fe
Freedom to infect?
Republican legislators are suing to remove pandemic restrictions on the basis of unconstitutionality. What, they think that freedom to infect is in the Constitution?
Bob Williams
Los Alamos
Angel among us
It is with tears and love that I read "Scott's House a place to die with dignity and care" (Jan. 31). I was a hospice volunteer in Santa Fe for seven years. I had to leave to San Diego to be with my son who was terminally ill. The last few days of his life, I took him to a hospice house, where he died with a smile and was at peace. I strongly believe in hospice. My husband and son were in the care of hospice when they died. Glenys Carl, you are truly an angel.
Lisa Valdez-Bonney
Santa Fe
