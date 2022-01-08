I’m a retired community college English teacher and a mom. I fully support the decision of Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez to keep schools open for in-person learning. Families can function properly, kids can have a good future and parents can earn their paychecks only when public schools are up and running. Now is the time for masks, booster shots and every Santa Fe school-age kid back in the classroom.
Nina Butts
Santa Fe
Just because
My response to learning 20 gray wolves were killed because they drifted out of the boundary of Yellowstone National Park hit me as both sad and angry. The presence of wolf packs in Yellowstone has restored the balance of nature, including other species populations and the health of rivers and streams in the park. That it’s legal to shoot these wolves just because they “trespassed” on some rancher’s property is outrageous. The wolves were part of a pack study and were killed for no other reason than they were wolves. There “ought to be a law” as they say. Truly sad.
Keith Higgins
Santa Fe
Protect the vulnerable
I see that again, the ZIP code I live in has some of the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state, consistently more than any other part of Santa Fe. I want to know why. I realize it is the most populous ZIP code, that many of the people who do the daily work of the city live in this ZIP code, that it is less wealthy and that there are more immigrants. What I want to know is can the city health resources, in conjunction with clinics and hospitals, be more proactive? If part of the problem is that a lower percentage of the people who live here have not been vaccinated, what are the reasons for this? Is there enough outreach? Do we need vaccine trucks touring these neighborhoods? Signs in shop windows informing and helping people protect themselves?
I hope there are solutions.
Jane Cook
Santa Fe
No longer isolated
The lab at Los Alamos might once have been in an isolated area, but not anymore. Hundreds of thousands of people live within a 50-mile radius. Please contact our New Mexico senators and representative to ask them not to support the plutonium pit project or expand Los Alamos National Laboratory’s use of land. Money for the plutonium pit project should be used to develop environmentally sustainable jobs with no risk of plutonium poisoning to the workers. LANL scientists should be using their expertise to deal with climate change, pollution and other projects that benefit the people and the Earth, not increase the danger of world annihilation.
Nancy King
Santa Fe
Speak out on Chaco
The Department of the Interior has published its notice to start the process of withdrawing federal minerals from new oil and gas leasing within 10 miles of Chaco Culture National Historical Park. Now, there’s a 90-day public comment period. Areas within the designated withdrawal area are off the table to new drilling and leasing for two years.
Oil and gas extraction has impacted the Greater Chaco region for decades, and through initiating a 20-year mineral withdrawal, we hope the administration will also protect the Greater Chaco landscape that extends far beyond the park’s boundaries. Protecting the living culture and public and spiritual wellness of communities throughout the region should be a priority. To truly protect this sacred landscape that honors Greater Chaco, the administration must uphold its promise to ban all new oil and gas leasing and focus its efforts toward environmental justice instead of continuing a legacy of energy sacrifice zones.
Miya King-Flaherty
member, Greater Chaco Coalition
Albuquerque
The first question
On Jan. 6 a year ago, then-President Donald Trump exhorted his followers in Washington, D.C., to “fight like hell” and “go to the Capitol” during the electoral vote certification. We all watched the violent insurrection at the Capitol that ensued, leading to the death and injury of Capitol Police officers. The national Republican leadership — except Trump — immediately denounced the insurrection, including these members of Congress: Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, Lynn Cheney and Lindsey Graham. A year later, where are they? Only Wyoming U.S. Rep. Lynn Cheney continues to call out the violent insurrection and disavow “the big lie” that led to it — one disproven by bipartisan election officials — that the 2020 election was stolen. GOP Rep. Yvette Herrell of New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District voted to overturn the legitimate election of President Joe Biden. Instead of denouncing Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric and lies, she defended him. No one in the state GOP has openly denounced Trump or the Jan. 6 insurrection. That should be the first question for candidates in upcoming elections.
Susan Meadows
Santa Fe
