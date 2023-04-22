While it is great news that our beloved Center for Contemporary Arts theater will be coming back, the board has not addressed underlying issues of why it has failed economically. The only way to make the CCA sustainable is to make major changes to operations.
If you want to compete with Violet Crown and Jean Cocteau, here is my advice: Expand concessions to include wine and local beers. This is where theaters make their profit, not on ticket sales. Restart the couples season pass that used to be in place for $200 for unlimited admissions. Or even $250. Recruit volunteers like most nonprofits to staff the concessions and other roles, like the Lensic Performing Arts Center does, to save operational costs.
It can be done.
Michael Lucia
Santa Fe
Too high
The rents in this town are scandalous. They exclude rather than include. I don’t think this is the kind of community most of us desire. Housing has become a short-term investment rather than a home.
Susan Yewell
Santa Fe
No justice
The Fox News-Dominion decision to settle before trial and the probable Clarence Thomas ethics result amount to another disappointment in the justice apparatus in this country. More and more, we find those in the media and in government — whatever their stripe and whatever their apparent divergent views — are more like each other than they are like us.
Frank Bennett
Santa Fe
Lacking integrity
Explaining Justice Clarence Thomas’ apparent version of ethics — and those of many other politicians, apparently: From a Murphy’s Law calendar, Friday, Jan. 6, 2010 — “Once you give up integrity, the rest is easy.”
James Murphy (no relation)
Santa Fe
Painful truths
Hans von Briesen nailed it so perfectly (“Intentional chaos,” Letters to the Editor, April 9). We should all be grateful for his wordsmith fluency. I hope many of us speak up to second his statements. It is so painfully true that it hurts.
Harvey Morgan II
Santa Fe
A plan for government
The city of Santa Fe could have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to a governmental consultant and not come up with a better plan than Milan Simonich proposed in his column (“Full-time mayor made government bigger, not better,” Ringside Seat, April 19). I would, however, keep ranked-choice voting, which ensures candidates with the most votes and broadest support win without the time and expense required for a run-off election.
James Vaughan
Santa Fe
Dangerous drugs
Now that the “abortion pill” is facing scrutiny, isn’t it about time to look at Viagra as a wee bit dangerous, too, guys? That’ll be the day!
Liz Paterson
Cerrillos
Cut the strings
If Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu doesn’t want the U.S. to interfere in his business, the solution is simple: Refuse the $3-plus billon the United States sends to Israel for arms, and he will be left alone. You don’t get something for nothing. And, by the way, you cannot have an Israeli democracy and an Israeli occupation at the same time. Something has to give, and it is democracy. By the way, I am Jewish, and criticizing Israel’s right-wing government does not make me antisemitic. It shows my concern for Israel, which I fear is becoming a rogue nation. Once we were slaves in Egypt. Why are we recapitulating history?
Ellen Shabshai Fox
Santa Fe
Take that
I would call Rep. John Block, R-Alamogordo, a dangerous, educated ignoramus (“Lawmaker calls gov. ‘murderer’ over stance on abortion,” April 20).
Dorothy Rogers-Abbey
Santa Fe
Joy in song
What a joy to see a front-page story today (“Headed for storied stage,” April 20) about something really positive in Santa Fe — 60 Santa Fe High and St. Michael’s High choir members invited to New York to perform at Carnegie Hall with orchestra on June 3! I inquired if it was possible to contribute money to help make this happen on top of school plans for bake sales and yard sales, and learned that it is — via the Santa Fe High School Choir Booster Club. Bravo to everyone involved in creating this level of vocal excellence.