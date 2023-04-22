While it is great news that our beloved Center for Contemporary Arts theater will be coming back, the board has not addressed underlying issues of why it has failed economically. The only way to make the CCA sustainable is to make major changes to operations.

If you want to compete with Violet Crown and Jean Cocteau, here is my advice: Expand concessions to include wine and local beers. This is where theaters make their profit, not on ticket sales. Restart the couples season pass that used to be in place for $200 for unlimited admissions. Or even $250. Recruit volunteers like most nonprofits to staff the concessions and other roles, like the Lensic Performing Arts Center does, to save operational costs.

It can be done.

