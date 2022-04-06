I’m pleased to see the recent article shedding light on the uncertain fate of child nutrition waivers (“Fate of free lunch uncertain in New Mexico schools,” March 28). The fact these waivers — a lifeline for many New Mexico students and families — could end June 30 needs to be brought to urgent attention.
While these waivers were provided to ensure children received adequate nutrition when schools were closed, they’re still needed, especially with current supply chain difficulties, rising food costs and labor shortages. If they end in June — during summer food service — we’ll pull the rug out from in-need kids and families. As we bridge the gap from pandemic to normalcy, our children’s well-being can’t fall through the cracks. They deserve the nutrition they need to thrive. Join me in urging our New Mexico members of Congress to take action and extend child nutrition waiver flexibility through the 2022-23 school year, covering this summer.
Jacquelyn Chasteen
Rio Rancho
Enough, already
I just saw a survey of the worst places to retire, and New Mexico came in 49th because of the high crime rate. That is better than our schools, which came in 51st (they included the District of Columbia). Finally, we were 48th for unemployment. The good news is we got cannabis legalized, and that should fix everything. We just need to be able to recognize those who are using marijuana and driving — as if we don’t have enough problems with drivers and alcohol.
David G. Zlotnick
Santa Fe
About that nomination
Roger Carasso would love to remove Clarence Thomas from the Supreme Court (“Elections: A fight between the ‘spineless’ and the ‘shameless,’ ” Letters to the Editor, April 5). No doubt he is in favor of the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next justice of the Supreme Court. If confirmed, Jackson will make Justice Sonia Sotomayor look like a conservative Republican, but that is what moderate President Joe Biden wanted. At least Carasso has the ear of The Santa Fe New Mexican.
Raymond Lopez
Santa Fe
An addled population?
Twin headlines on April 1 (not fooling) featured the legalization of cannabis and third-party alcohol delivery. The pandemic has apparently fed all kinds of self-medication.
I just hope our emergence from relative isolation doesn’t lead to more bizarre explosions of battery of a much smaller man and screamed obscenities like ego-bloated Will Smith’s. I hope he was at least drunk. To me, a Black man comparing Jada’s self-publicized beautiful, “I love it” cropped head (chosen rather than a wig for the spectacle of the red carpet) to another gorgeous cropped head, seemed, as Chris Rock said, “nice.”
Emily Albrink Hartigan
Santa Fe
Yes, more women
I agree with state Rep. Angelica Rubio of District 35, Doña Ana County (“Women lead effort to modernize state Legislature,” April 5). There should be more women in the Legislature. With men running things, it hasn’t gone so well.
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
Gather for peace
Look around us everywhere; there are our brothers and sisters from foreign lands who need a helping hand. We have witnessed for a month the physical death and destruction of buildings and roads in Ukraine. But we have yet to understand fully the emotional scares of losing one’s livelihood, security and usefulness in a world. A world that must struggle with overcoming feelings of anxiety, hopelessness and anguish. Anyone can join our Ukrainian brothers, sisters and friends in their pursuit for peace. Every Sunday, we meet on the Plaza at 2 p.m. until this horrific war ends. Let’s give us all some hope and understanding.
Donna Thiersch
Santa Fe
Kudos deserved
I loved the excellent column by Phill Casaus (“The Food Depot takes a laudable leap of faith,” March 27). The Food Depot has always done amazing work in reaching those who are food insecure, and this new approach, scheduled to start this year, will be life-changing for so many. With all the innovative ideas, The Food Depot will need the support of our community even more. The 11th annual Neighbor to Neighbor Fund Drive will be there to assist again this year starting in July. Last year, 140 neighborhoods and businesses, with money raised, provided over 1 million pounds of the 10.5 million pounds of food distributed to the community by The Food Depot. Start saving your dollars so your neighborhood or business can be a part of this year’s drive, which gives 100 percent of the money raised to The Food Depot every year.
Linda Wilder Flatt
coordinator
Neighbor to Neighbor Fund Drive
Santa Fe
