During the coronavirus pandemic, when the New Mexico Legislature offered videoconferencing as a way for the public to attend hearings without the risk of illness, participation soared. It is crucial that this practice continues. While the House is providing a virtual option for all committee meetings, procedures in the Senate vary from committee to committee, forcing New Mexicans to check on each one. This seems neither transparent nor democratic.

Issues being discussed, whether guns, health care or education, concern us all. Videoconferencing allows people from all over the state, no matter their circumstances, to take part. We at Indivisible SOS Santa Fe, and many others who are working for change, need easy access in order to be well-informed citizens.

Dottie Indyke

