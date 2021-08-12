I am writing about the article (“The new first responders,” Aug. 8). My friends and I, all good liberals, have pondered the problem of those without homes in our city, wondering what could be a solution.
A few months ago, 60 Minutes ran a piece about this problem, especially as it looks in a large city — coincidentally, my hometown. The solution seemed so far away in a large city and not applicable to our smallish city. Aside from financial requirements, etc., I was curious about whether there would be the political will to move forward. The article described the exact activities this large city had initiated to address all the myriad problems of the homeless. The combination of a social worker, a paramedic and a police officer seems a brilliant solution to addressing the issue of homelessness. Bravo to the city government for authorizing those services in that combination.
Elizabeth Bradley
Santa Fe
Burned out
Recent business matters required me to drive several times during the last two months to and from Las Campanas at night. Already known as a dangerous highway, N.M. 599’s reputation proved solid. There were lights out at the N.M. 599 and Via Veteranos intersection. But why? Simple lights that had been established for a while showed a lack of maintenance, hence burned-out lights. Help me understand. Is COVID-19 and a lack of employees an excuse again?
The city and county of Santa Fe celebrate themselves with accomplishments in regards to infrastructure, rules and regulations. However, many of these regulations are unsuccessful. I would include these prohibitions: Hands-free only, excessive noise, speeding, littering, weeding, panhandling, potholes, affordable housing, etc.
Do we have leadership in Santa Fe promising to take action and be accountable and hold department leaders accountable?
Marc Beyer
Santa Fe
Support young artists
As the parent of one of the performers, this letter will no doubt seem biased. But as a lover of musical theater (and all theater), I wanted to take a moment to congratulate and commend the Santa Fe Youth Collaborative Theatre on a new production, In Pieces.
Santa Fe Youth Collaborative is a new theater troupe consisting entirely of kids 18 and under.
They produce, direct, perform, accompany, choreograph, build their own sets and work with other area theaters to secure performance and rehearsal space. The fact that these kids were able to pull off a Zoom performance (Little Women, the musical) during the depth of quarantine, two outstanding spring performances (Blithe Spirit and The Mad Ones) and an amazing summer production is nothing short of miraculous. I urge you to get tickets and see for yourself this weekend — In Pieces plays at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Support Santa Fe’s young artist community.
Jackie Camborde
Lamy
Natural selection
The safety and benefit of vaccines versus risking COVID-19 infection are now crystal clear. They were clear six months ago, but now it’s crystal. That means anyone who refuses to get one is now willfully assaulting me and my family, which includes a 4-year-old child currently ineligible for the vaccine.
Your ignorance, stupidity or moral failing is no longer a topic for debate and consideration. Selfish narcissists do not deserve to be part of civilized society. You should rot in prison for what you’re doing, and I hope there is a public uprising, a tarring and feathering. Farewell to you; natural selection will do what our government cannot.
David Johnson
Santa Fe
Deserving of honor
This is in response to a letter (“Honor the peacemakers,” Aug. 8) about the flags and photos of our veterans flying along roads in
Santa Fe. They have fought for your freedom, that is why their faces are there. As the famous quotation goes, “For those who have fought for it, freedom has a flavor the protected will never know.”
Jeff Kramer
Santa Fe
