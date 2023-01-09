I don’t often agree with Milan Simonich, but his take on the fig leaf Tribal Advisory Council for the Public Regulation Commission was dead-on (“Full-throated politicos can’t help themselves,” Ringside Seat, Jan. 2). The governor’s executive order not only fails to make up for the lack of actual representation of impacted communities (not to mention women!) on the PRC, but it adds to the long list of flaws that have marred this PRC appointment debacle from the beginning. Those include the dark money funding of the ballot amendment; House Speaker Brian Egolf’s self-appointment to the nominating committee; the governor’s nomination of the least-qualified candidate, Brian Moore; and now, this council, which would neither provide real power to tribes impacted by our fossil-fueled utilities nor comply with open-meeting act laws that ensure all PRC proceedings are transparent and open to public input.
The 20 percent of New Mexicans who live below the poverty line should get their own private meetings. So should the youth who will suffer most if the utilities don’t transition off of fossil fuels immediately and the elderly on fixed incomes. All deserve to have their interests heard. The answer to lack of representation is not back door access. It is democracy — elected representation and real transparency. Don’t cover for the PRC debacle with even more impropriety: Retract the advisory council executive order and reject Moore’s confirmation.
Sharon Argenbright
Santa Fe
Step up for Afghanistan
I support the Washington Post editorial TheNew Mexican published on Afghanistan (“In Afghanistan, lights go out for women,” Another View, Jan. 2). I am trying to help a friend get out of Afghanistan, as he is in danger from the Taliban for teaching English to children. They burned his house down. He has three daughters who will not be able to attend school or even go to parks. The past two weeks, the family only had electricity for an hour each day; they are dependent on electricity to pump water. We have currently approached two senators to get his family out of Afghanistan. He has been accepted for a master’s degree program in English at New Mexico Highlands University but does not have the money for tuition and thus can’t be issued paperwork for a student visa. Our country has left Afghanistan with no help or support after 20 years of military presence there. It’s time to step up and take some responsibility.
Georgia Roybal
Santa Fe
A hypocritical city
It’s all very well to praise the work the city of Santa Fe is undertaking regarding trees, and the Tree Smart Initiative looks great on paper (“Healthy trees improve the health of cities,” Our View, Jan. 3). However, the reality is that a developer can suggest destroying 116 mature, healthy trees to accommodate his very expensive housing without any thought from the city to building creatively on that piece of land. Just mow down those big healthy trees. What hypocrites.
Annie Campbell
Santa Fe
Track the mail
Concerned about your mail getting stolen (“’Porch pirates’ target Tesuque neighborhood over holidays,” Jan. 3)? Sign up for the free U.S. Postal Service Informed Delivery service (usps.com/manage/informed-delivery.htm) You get photos of mail that is expected to arrive each day. If you notice that something is missing, you can easily report it online via the Informed Delivery website. Knowing what is supposed to arrive each day gives our family a bit more peace of mind. Hope this helps!
Justin Garoutte
Santa Fe
Opening soon?
What is happening with the reopening of Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument? This is a favorite hike and a treasure for Santa Fe residents and visitors alike. It has been closed since the start of COVID-19. The Bureau of Land Management, which manages the monument in conjunction with Cochiti Pueblo, keeps posting on its website it is developing a reopening plan, but nothing is happening and no goals or dates have been set.
This is an outdoor venue, and COVID-19 has become a manageable medical condition. All the other reasons for delaying the reopening should have been implemented by now. If a reservation system is needed to limit visitation, then do it. This long delay in opening is frustrating. As citizens, we are being deprived of a wonderful recreational resource. I am tired of waiting.