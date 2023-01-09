I don’t often agree with Milan Simonich, but his take on the fig leaf Tribal Advisory Council for the Public Regulation Commission was dead-on (“Full-throated politicos can’t help themselves,” Ringside Seat, Jan. 2). The governor’s executive order not only fails to make up for the lack of actual representation of impacted communities (not to mention women!) on the PRC, but it adds to the long list of flaws that have marred this PRC appointment debacle from the beginning. Those include the dark money funding of the ballot amendment; House Speaker Brian Egolf’s self-appointment to the nominating committee; the governor’s nomination of the least-qualified candidate, Brian Moore; and now, this council, which would neither provide real power to tribes impacted by our fossil-fueled utilities nor comply with open-meeting act laws that ensure all PRC proceedings are transparent and open to public input.

The 20 percent of New Mexicans who live below the poverty line should get their own private meetings. So should the youth who will suffer most if the utilities don’t transition off of fossil fuels immediately and the elderly on fixed incomes. All deserve to have their interests heard. The answer to lack of representation is not back door access. It is democracy — elected representation and real transparency. Don’t cover for the PRC debacle with even more impropriety: Retract the advisory council executive order and reject Moore’s confirmation.

Sharon Argenbright

