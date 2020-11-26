I greatly appreciated your article (“Slammed by hunger,” Nov. 12) highlighting the great need for food aid in Northern New Mexico. Could you publish a listing of food aid services in the Santa Fe area? I feel this would be helpful for those in need.
Barbara Mason
Santa Fe
Read the funnies first
I see you ran the same comics page two days in a row. This happened once in the 1950s, when Tony Hillerman was editor and I was a young journalism student working a summer job as a reporter. The switchboard lit up like Zozobra with complaints about the error. A few days later, Tony ran the same front-page lead story two days in a row (it was a quiet week). Not a single call came in. It was humbling, but also enlightening. I often thought that was one reason Tony gave up daily journalism for teaching and writing his wonderful Navajo police novels. I went on to a long career in journalism. But to this day I read the funnies first.
James O. Jackson
Santa Fe
Show the proof
In light of dear leader, and his clown shows and constant rants about a fraudulent election, let’s set this issue to rest without further hesitation. He and his team of “crack” lawyers should go to the courts and testify under oath about the massive amounts of fraud they are claiming, and of course, bring evidence that is not hearsay or incoherent fantasy. Problem solved!
Then he can exile himself to a state that wants him and revel in the adoration of those devotees who continue to want to be told more lies and untruths on a daily basis. With over 25,000 lies told so far, clearly, they will never see the difference between that and truth or even care as long as he is lying and bloviating to them directly while they worship the very ground he walks on. Would these same adorers accept 25 lies a day from their spouse or their teenager?
David Ford
Santa Fe
Enemies at home
Who needs enemies of the U.S. to sow doubt on the integrity of our election system when you have someone like this poor excuse of a president doing it within. Sowing these paranoid, frankly crazy conspiracies weakens us a nation and paves the way for the undoing of this nation. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 crisis rages uncontrolled and the financial burden is untenable.
The behavior of this appalling man and the cowardice and silence of the Republicans is a disgrace to this country. We look more like a third-world, totalitarian country than the supposedly best democratic country on the planet.
He once reprehensibly called the free press “the enemy of the people.” By his behavior, we know who truly fits that description.
Joseph Brennan
Santa Fe
People need help now
Lovick Thomas (“Stop overspending,” Letters to the Editor, Nov. 16) suggests that a national debt “punishes future generations,” but we submit it is a bit of hyperbole to allude to excess spending as “taxation without representation.” There have been times in our history when excess spending that contributed to the deficit resulted in major relief and security for our country. For example, World War II presented an existential crisis that required a massive response. We mobilized for war, and not only did we defeat Hitler and Japan, to the benefit of future generations, but that spending also pulled us out of the Great Depression. We suspect nobody would argue the excess spending, which resulted in our national deficit rising to nearly a factor of 10 (as a percentage of GDP), was fiscally imprudent.
Individuals and small businesses are hurting and need help now. Debates about how to address the urgently needed spending can and should occur at a later day. But let’s get this economy healthy again. Tax increases, closing tax loopholes, and reducing spending on unnecessary and unproductive programs can certainly be part of the solution to reducing the deficit and paying for the much-needed stimulus. There will be no “generational warfare” when families and businesses are made whole again. The time to act is now.
James A. Bond, Ph.D., and Michele A. Medinsky, Ph.D.
Santa Fe
