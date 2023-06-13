Being a longtime volunteer at the shelter, I want to respond to some of the conversations and comments regarding issues involving the shelter. I, too, wish for more explanation and clarity on concerns, but my deepest concern is the animals. It is the dogs I work with and it is so important for these dogs to be able to get out of their kennels as much as possible not just a short walk twice a day. They need to get out in the fresh air, the sun, they need to sniff to their heart’s content all that nature has to offer.
What concerns me is hearing that some people want to stop donating and volunteering. This is not going to affect those running the shelter but it’s only going to hurt the animals. Please, I ask, don’t leave, don’t stop volunteering or donating. Think of the animals and what each of us can do for them. It’s why I continue to show up at the shelter so that I might help make a difference in even one dog's day by bringing them some comfort, play, exercise and love.
Luren Bellucci
Santa Fe
Do it right
On June 9, the Santa Fe County Board of Commissioners held a town hall meeting about the Santa Fe Mountains Project, hosted by Commissioner Anna Hansen. The public was virtually unanimous in their request for the U.S. Forest Service to plan a more ecologically sound project and one that keeps communities safe from escaped prescribed burn wildfire. There was discussion of soil microbiomes and mycorrhizal fungal networks essential for the health of trees, the need to preserve the endangered white pine and the need to maintain a healthy forest understory. This wasn't seriously considered in the existing project design and analysis.
Our community has so much ecological expertise that together we could design a cutting-edge conservation project that could be a model for the West. It's essential that we do so because our forest is dry and relatively fragile. The U.S. Forest Service should rescind the project decision and complete an environmental impact statement.
Sarah Hyden
Santa Fe
Wonderful narrative
As newcomers to Santa Fe, my wife and I have enjoyed attending several plays produced by the New Mexico Actors Lab. Last night we saw Morning Sun, a wonderful narrative about three women — mothers and daughters — who tell a story of their lives through emotional flashbacks of memory. The actors, Debrianna Mansini, Suzanne Lederer and Vanessa Rios y Valles, gave a flawless performance in a fast-paced dialogue that challenges the audience to keep track of the chronology of events.
George and Kathy Parsons
Santa Fe
A profound whole
Go see Morning Sun, the current play being performed by Santa Fe’s own New Mexico Actors Lab and running through June 25. It is an amazing tour de force where multiple characters take shape as the three actors seamlessly move from one character to another. The chronological story line magically emerges as the audience is swept up in the vortex of a present which includes the past and knows the future. The delightful thing (as if there were only one) is that it all makes perfect — and profound — sense.
Diane Bergstrom
Santa Fe
Wheels in perspective
In response to David Cunningham ("'E-bikes' are motorcycles," Letters to the Editor, May 28) all the others who have posted negative comments toward dangerous cyclists. It’s strange how most of these comments come from those who have never seriously ridden a bike, yet are full of ideas about how bicycles should be ridden. I know there are some bad cyclists out there; I drive a car, too. Want to trade stories about how many bad cyclists you’ve seen and how many bad drivers I’ve seen? One difference to remember: the driver is not likely to ever be injured or killed by a cyclist.
Allan Curtis
Santa Fe
Off the ballot
I urge the government to keep Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump off the ballot using the 14th Amendment. He was the driving force for the Jan. 6, 2020, attack on the Capitol. People have been sent to jail for their part. Trump should not be on any ballot for his part. Couy Griffin was stripped of his Otero County commissioner position after being convicted of his participation in the Capitol assault. Trump, while not convicted, did instigate and failed to act to stop the assault promptly.