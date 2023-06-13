Being a longtime volunteer at the shelter, I want to respond to some of the conversations and comments regarding issues involving the shelter. I, too, wish for more explanation and clarity on concerns, but my deepest concern is the animals. It is the dogs I work with and it is so important for these dogs to be able to get out of their kennels as much as possible not just a short walk twice a day. They need to get out in the fresh air, the sun, they need to sniff to their heart’s content all that nature has to offer.

What concerns me is hearing that some people want to stop donating and volunteering. This is not going to affect those running the shelter but it’s only going to hurt the animals. Please, I ask, don’t leave, don’t stop volunteering or donating. Think of the animals and what each of us can do for them. It’s why I continue to show up at the shelter so that I might help make a difference in even one dog's day by bringing them some comfort, play, exercise and love.

Luren Bellucci