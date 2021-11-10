Now that we have once again subjected ourselves to the semiannual changing of the clocks, I would like to urge our legislators to consider eliminating this annoying practice. It throws everyone's biological clocks into chaos, which is especially detrimental in the spring, when we lose an hour of sleep by switching to daylight saving time. Studies have shown that car accidents, heart attacks and strokes increase at that time.
My cat, Catkin, is especially annoyed during the fall changeover, because breakfast and supper are delayed for one hour. Unacceptable! Why not stay on Mountain Standard Time year-round and thereby avoid all this confusion? We all will be less grumpy, and Catkin will purr.
Faith Yoman
Santa Fe
Parents be told
It is outrageous that teachers in Santa Fe Public Schools not only are not required to be vaccinated but have the right to keep their vaccination status private. Kids at Acequia Madre Elementary school are COVID-positive and quarantined for 10 days. Their teacher tested positive but the teacher's vaccination status is private information. Whose rights are being violated here?
Lives are at stake and rights to education compromised because teachers are allowed to be unvaccinated? I am truly sick of the "rights" of the unvaccinated to compromise everyone else's rights — but especially when vulnerable children are affected. This policy needs to be changed — now. What will it take for action?
Nancy Nickell
Santa Fe
Higher standards
I am an anthropologist and long-time New Mexico resident. I highly support the proposed revised social studies standards for New Mexico public schools. I would like to make one suggestion: Since one goal of the new standards is to support students’ sense of dignity, along with teaching similarities and differences among peoples, they should be taught that all people all over the world and throughout time share two characteristics.
Everyone goes through the same life cycle. That is, we are all born, experience adolescence and maturity, and then die. How we do so varies from one people to another, and that’s what makes life interesting. And second, all people share the same basic emotions, including love, joy, hope, curiosity, anger and fear. This has been proven by the social psychologist Paul Ekman. It means that a kindergartner needs to be taught that hitting anyone no matter their ethnicity, race or gender causes hurt; hugging anyone no matter their ethnicity, race or gender causes pleasure and acceptance. I urge the Public Education Department to adopt the proposed standards and add my suggestions as part of the revisions.
Paula Sabloff
Indivisible SOS
Santa Fe
The whole story
It will be interesting to see how members of the Republican Party with a majority in various states deals with Common Core standards and benchmarks. This appears to be their new strategy in persuading parents of school-age students to support and vote for Republicans.
Apparently they are under the impression they can demand that these standards and benchmarks be rewritten to appease parents who think it better to change the history of the U.S. and world to cover the heinous part of history in which slaves and Native Americans were treated with extreme cruelty. Then there is world history which covers Stalin, Lenin, Hitler, Mussolini and Franco. As a parent and retired teacher, I find this appalling as well as ludicrous. Is it in our best interest as a democracy to obliterate history to appease a few?
Alicia Byers-Smith
Española
A cartoon lie
I was both saddened and angered by The New Mexican's decision Nov. 7 to print a political cartoon showing a Scrooge-like, sneering depiction of President Joe Biden taking away all of a child of color's Halloween candy telling the child, "That's Bidenomics." I would expect this kind of totally false nastiness from Fox News or some other right-wing media outlet, but why is The New Mexican printing this propaganda? This is not both-siderism. This is a lie, intended to stoke hatred toward our government/our democracy. The exact opposite is the truth.
The Biden administration has already lifted millions of American children out of poverty, is addressing childhood hunger and working on many other programs as well that will benefit our nation's children. Political cartoons certainly have their place in a newspaper, but this one has no basis in fact. Shame on you. Your readers deserve the truth.
Jean Morgan
Santa Fe
