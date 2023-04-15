It was with great admiration that I read the piece by former Public Regulation Commission Chairwoman Valerie Espinoza (“Resurrecting merger seems shady,” My View, April 3), a long-serving brilliant, responsible member of the PRC. Her astute comments on the Avangrid/Public Service Company of New Mexico merger should be taken seriously.
Rick Lass’ piece (“The PRC should regulate — not cozy up to — utilities,” April 6) criticizing the merger was outstanding and alarming in its details of the customer abuse by Avangrid in Maine, New York and Connecticut. Anyone with relatives in those states can likely verify the cases of dirty tricks. I, too, wonder at our governor’s support of the merger.
Mary Thomas
Santa Fe
Smart vetoes
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham might have done the smart thing in vetoing all those credits, deductions and exemptions to the state tax code. Otherwise, we could find ourselves a state in debt by a thousand tax cuts.
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
Bye, bye birdies
If you are a birder, you probably have noticed a definite reduction in the number of observed birds. For this, I believe you can thank the U.S. Forest Service for the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that destroyed much habitat and wildlife, including the birds. Evidently the Forest Service feels it has not destroyed enough habitat and human dwellings, so workers will soon begin with the Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project, continuing such destruction.
Gary W. Rodenz
Santa Fe
Let us try
Patrons and fans of the Center for Contemporary Arts of Santa Fe learned it was ceasing operations only on the day it closed, April 6. We had no idea this was happening. Many of us would have donated money to keep Santa Fe’s No. 1 art movie house open. It almost seems the leadership at CCA did not want help. If we had one month, I have little doubt this community could raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to keep CCA open.
Please, give us a chance to save the CCA.
Bruce Swanton
Santa Fe
Hold Israel accountable
As the April 18 deadline approaches to pay our taxes and as we read everyday about the increasing violence being perpetuated by the Israeli government against Palestinians in the occupied territories, consider this: Our U.S. tax dollars are given as unconditional military aid to Israel ($3.8 billion a year). According to the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, New Mexico’s yearly contribution to this aid is more than $13 million — $13,335,929 to be exact. Imagine what New Mexico could do with this amount: more money for affordable housing, mental health services, low-cost health care, teacher salaries and so much more.
What can you do? Write to your representatives and senators. Speak out against the expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank and condemn the escalating Israeli state and settler violence against Palestinians. Demand concrete action from the Biden administration to hold Israel accountable for its systematic violation of Palestinian rights. Words of “concern” from the administration are meaningless without concrete action to hold Israel accountable.
Tania Maxwell
Santa Fe
Speaking through film
Film is a crucial platform for youth culture around the world and here in Santa Fe. The first Turquoise Trail Student Film Festival from Lisa Spencer with her students at Turquoise Trail Middle School will feature four films created in her productions courses, a capstone project, and a Santa Fe guest student film. It was inspired completely by the FilmPrizeJrNM film program, which just ran its second year. The festival takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Lensic Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available online.