It was with great admiration that I read the piece by former Public Regulation Commission Chairwoman Valerie Espinoza (“Resurrecting merger seems shady,” My View, April 3), a long-serving brilliant, responsible member of the PRC. Her astute comments on the Avangrid/Public Service Company of New Mexico merger should be taken seriously.

Rick Lass’ piece (“The PRC should regulate — not cozy up to — utilities,” April 6) criticizing the merger was outstanding and alarming in its details of the customer abuse by Avangrid in Maine, New York and Connecticut. Anyone with relatives in those states can likely verify the cases of dirty tricks. I, too, wonder at our governor’s support of the merger.

Mary Thomas

