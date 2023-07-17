I was absolutely disgusted to read that New Mexico Republicans are preparing to indulge in the same culture war madness that’s gripped the party nationwide (“GOP tried for parental notification on types of school care,” July 11). These “parental disclosure” laws have nothing to do with protecting kids, and everything to do with the bigoted assumption that being LGBTQ+ is somehow inherently wrong and dangerous. These laws are nothing more than a distraction from the GOP’s failures and complete lack of constructive ideas. State Rep. Luis Terrazas and his party need to take a good look at themselves and ask how they can help New Mexicans, instead of trying to impose their own bigoted, uninformed nonsense on all of us.
Laura Gray
Santa Fe
Just wondering
Is Barbie pro-choice?
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
Affordable housing now
Many Santa Fe residents cannot afford to live here anymore. What will it take to have more affordable housing options in Santa Fe? This was a question addressed last week at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture. The Livability Series was well attended and attests to interest in solutions. We want to support our community, displaced workers and multigenerational people unable to afford housing now that prices have been driven up. As a retired teacher, I could not enjoy a house without the support I received from Homewise. (I pay the mortgage every month.)
There was overwhelming support at last week’s City Council meeting to place a transfer tax on houses over $1 million (“Proposed tax on homes over $1M praised,” July 13). Only the sales amount over a million would face the 3% excise tax. We need this funding for the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. We talk and talk; this is a viable solution and certainly not the only one. We looked at local and national affordable housing models last week. It left me with hope for the middle class and the working poor.
Amy Lafferty
Santa Fe
Fire reality
Last Tuesday, July 11, played out with conflicting realities in Eldorado. A few hours before a wildfire was discovered near Avenida Eldorado and Esquina Road, the Conservation Committee of the Eldorado Community Improvement Association had just voted to propose what I consider a lame, do-nothing policy to the ECIA board of directors regarding the management of the nearly 1,000 acres of Eldorado greenbelts. This proposed policy does little or nothing to mitigate fuel accumulation and fire risks posed by the greenbelts to Eldorado residents and their homes.
The wildfire, while not in the greenbelts, was extinguished by firefighters from the Santa Fe County Fire Department — thank you! — but the reality remains that residents of Eldorado are at extreme risk from decades of accrued fuels that are a tinderbox within the greenbelts. Several residents have pleaded with the committee and board to revisit the proposed management policy of the greenbelts to include fuel-reduction mitigation measures, to no avail. The recent wildfire should be a wake-up call that a more aggressive fuels-reduction policy needs to be pursued in the greenbelts.
Champe Green
Eldorado
Cause and effect
Republican operatives support the National Rifle Association saying, “Guns don’t kill people, people (with mental illness) kill people.” Simultaneously, they propose cutting social programs through their “starve the beast” platform (cutting taxes that support mental-health programs). So just how do they propose reducing gun violence caused by mental illness?
Republican operatives also support anti-abortion laws, stating the unborn child is innocent and must be protected. This policy forces poor women to raise children, often relying on welfare; yet this is welfare Republicans wish to deny. Isn’t the born child just as innocent as the unborn and in need of protection (support)?
It seems crazy to create policies that cause problems for people/society and then deny people/society means to address them.