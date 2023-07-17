I was absolutely disgusted to read that New Mexico Republicans are preparing to indulge in the same culture war madness that’s gripped the party nationwide (“GOP tried for parental notification on types of school care,” July 11). These “parental disclosure” laws have nothing to do with protecting kids, and everything to do with the bigoted assumption that being LGBTQ+ is somehow inherently wrong and dangerous. These laws are nothing more than a distraction from the GOP’s failures and complete lack of constructive ideas. State Rep. Luis Terrazas and his party need to take a good look at themselves and ask how they can help New Mexicans, instead of trying to impose their own bigoted, uninformed nonsense on all of us.

Laura Gray

Santa Fe

