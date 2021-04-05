Friday evening’s (April 2) national TV news programs included two prominent stories on New Mexico that featured our successes — which is more rare than it should be, sad to say. NBC Nightly News reported that New Mexico was leading the nation in COVID-19 vaccinations administered. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz, a former reporter at KOB-TV, cited the state statistics, reporting from Albuquerque. His report highlighted New Mexico’s leadership, crediting Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, along with a number of all-female-led departments and agencies that have guided this success.
PBS NewsHour featured an innovative educational initiative at the Penitentiary of New Mexico. Selected inmates are getting an early preview of the Ken Burns-Lynn Novick PBS series Hemingway. Led in discussion by University of New Mexico English professor Jesus Costantino, the group is reading some of Hemingway’s short stories and learning about an author, unknown to some of them, who often focused on the nature of masculinity and courage. If you missed the segment, go to artscanvas.org/arts-culture/new-mexico-inmates-connect-with-ernest-hemingways-life-and-work.
We have so much to be proud of. Let’s focus on that as we also work to solve longtime problems that still undermine our children.
¡Que viva New Mexico!
Barbara Harrelson
Santa Fe
Post office woes
The Pacheco post office has struck again (“Postal carriers’ later start could slow mail delivery in Santa Fe,” April 3). Mail already has been late, sometimes coming days after its former arrival time. Now because of one complaint by a postal worker, the worker start times have been pushed back, meaning that I and others will be waiting even longer. Pretty soon, even on weekly only delivery, we will be waiting.
Sally Sabo
Santa Fe
At last
I am a New Mexico educator. I have taught mostly in low-income public schools. For my students and their families, outdoor recreation on our state’s public land is often their only recreational opportunity. There are no trips to Europe or even neighboring states for many. After units of study on wildlife and their habitats, I would encourage my students to explore our beautiful public lands. But sadly, I would have to add a warning about the dangers of traps on public lands. I can still see the horror and disbelief on their faces! Trapping practices are not valid wildlife management tools. Their indiscriminate nature, the lack of baseline data on wildlife populations and the unlimited numbers of wildlife trapped annually are all tools for ecological disaster. Trapping on public lands is also a black eye for the growth of our outdoor tourism economy.
We finally passed Senate Bill 32, the Wildlife Protection and Public Safety Act, and on Monday, the governor signed it into law. Finally.
Jan Cohen, M.Ed.
Santa Fe
A good example
Many readers will appreciate the opinion of state Rep. Rebecca Dow (“Commission will take politics out of redistricting,” My View, April 3) who compliments our Legislature in passing the bipartisan independent redistricting legislation, Senate Bill 304. As she correctly states: “This bill puts fairness into the process of redrawing the legislative map and is vital to ensure that New Mexicans are fairly represented in Washington and Santa Fe.”
I would sincerely request Dow forward her opinion to the newspapers in the states of Georgia, Texas, Arizona and Alabama, as well as any other states currently planning to do just the opposite of what New Mexico has done.
Donald Wilson
Santa Fe
Pick up, people
Having lived many places in my life, Santa Fe ranks, far and away, as the most dog friendly. Being a dog lover and dog owner, I appreciate this, but what I do not appreciate is the people who take their dogs to our public parks and allow them to leave “deposits” everywhere. This is irresponsible pet ownership and is inexcusable, especially in light of the fact the city conveniently supplies pet waste bags and trash receptacles at most of our parks. People should be allowed to enjoy our parks, and children should be able to play in them, without having to constantly be on the lookout for landmines left by some lazy dog owner. If you’re going to own pets, the least you can do is clean up after them so others don’t have to.
John Emery
Santa Fe
