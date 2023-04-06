Much of Mayor Alan Webber's State of the City speech at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center had to do with how much the city has accomplished in the past couple of years and the progress made towards inclusivity and justice for all of our citizens. As Lynn Osborne pointed out, only 275 people were able to listen in person since it was not on the radio or televised in real time ("Santa Fe's State of the City speech should've been aired live," Letters to the Editor, March 31).

It is important to know that even if you were able to attend in person, it didn't mean that you could understand the speech. During the last renovation of the convention center a Bluetooth listening system was installed, allowing hard of hearing folks to connect wirelessly to the audio and hear every word effortlessly. However, no staff member, political appointee or elected official I spoke with knew of its existence or how to turn it on. There was no sign language interpreter for the deaf community. With a perpetually vacant Americans for Disabilities Act coordinator position in the city, little educational outreach and no enforcement of ADA accessibility law is taking place, even though federally mandated.

Pam Parfitt