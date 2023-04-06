Much of Mayor Alan Webber's State of the City speech at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center had to do with how much the city has accomplished in the past couple of years and the progress made towards inclusivity and justice for all of our citizens. As Lynn Osborne pointed out, only 275 people were able to listen in person since it was not on the radio or televised in real time ("Santa Fe's State of the City speech should've been aired live," Letters to the Editor, March 31).
It is important to know that even if you were able to attend in person, it didn't mean that you could understand the speech. During the last renovation of the convention center a Bluetooth listening system was installed, allowing hard of hearing folks to connect wirelessly to the audio and hear every word effortlessly. However, no staff member, political appointee or elected official I spoke with knew of its existence or how to turn it on. There was no sign language interpreter for the deaf community. With a perpetually vacant Americans for Disabilities Act coordinator position in the city, little educational outreach and no enforcement of ADA accessibility law is taking place, even though federally mandated.
Pam Parfitt
Santa Fe
A helping hand
Thank you for running the story ("With a little help, vet gets fresh start," April 2) about the donation of a trailer to a veteran and the need for additional funds to move it. Hopefully if you share these stories of the individuals and organizations in need in our community, the wealthy and mentally healthy among us will be encouraged to give.
Carol Madley
Santa Fe
Is life sacred?
Thank you for printing the following: Lucia Teutsch, (“Flags half-staff: Where America stands,” Letters to the Editor, April 1); Doreen Bailey ("Show the carnage," Letters to the Editor, April 1); Linda Ferdig-Riley, "We are sitting ducks in a shooting gallery," My View, April 2); and Jill Dixon ("We won’t protect what’s most precious," My View, April 2).
I have felt for a long time that we should have flags at half-staff every day. Now I’m ready to have them not flown at all because our gun carnage is so beyond shameful. What kind of life is sacred — only the unborn?
Elizabeth Hinds
Santa Fe
Just a bad guy
Milan Simonich nails it in his column about the case against Donald J. Trump ("Donald Trump polarizes U.S.; his case revives rancor in N.M.," Ringside Seat, April 3). I would add that Trump is a through-and through gonif. Gonif comes from Yiddish and means not just a thief, but a non-stop crook and swindler, a thoroughly dishonest, untrustworthy person. It can be used to mean any or all of those things. Plus, a true gonif actually prefers to cheat, chisel, lie and steal rather than employ a simpler but honest solution.
Bob Siegel
Santa Fe
Tell it to the box
I propose a simple solution to The Great Plaza Controversy that I call, “Tell it to the Box.” Install a mail slot on each of the four sides of the box and request everyone’s input for the “what should go there?” question. The deadline for submissions will be 11-31-2029 with an actually LAST deadline of 12-31-2029 (unless someone objects). While waiting for the Big Day, four randomly chosen Santa Fe artists will be invited to create a mural on each side of the box every six months (unless someone objects).
All suggestions will be tallied between 1-3-30 and 7-31-30 (with last-minute entries accepted, of course). If any two or more suggestions match (doubtful) — that will be the plan (unless someone objects). All remaining suggestions will be stuffed into the 2030 Zozobra and lit on fire. The winning plan will be revealed the following Monday (unless someone objects).