I have found the “one-judge-at-a-time” recusal dance to select a presiding judge for the DWI trial of Sen. Richard Martinez, D-Ojo Caliente, disturbing (“Sixth judge out in Sen. Martinez’s DWI case,” Sept. 19).
Why not send out a questionnaire to all eligible judges at the same time asking each of them whether or not they have a basis for recusing themselves, and then make a judge selection from the judges that respond indicating that they see no need to recuse themselves?
Assuming such a process is legal, had the courts originally adopted such a strategy, the trial would likely already be over, and voters would not need to wonder whether they may be voting to elect someone in November 2020 who will subsequently be convicted of DWI. Doesn’t the legal maxim “Justice delayed is justice denied” apply here?
Ed Birnbaum
Los Alamos
Need protection
The New Mexican’s front-page article (“Multiple agencies are preparing for N.M. Trump rally,” Sept. 13), mentions disorderly conduct on the part of protesters during President Donald Trump’s previous visit to our state in 2016. The article fails to mention the incitements to violence that Trump has made his trademark — for example, offering to pay the legal fees if his supporters beat up protesters during the Iowa caucuses, his praising a Republican congressional candidate for body-slamming a reporter in 2018 or warning that “Bikers for Trump” could make it “very bad” for his detractors. The police may protect the president from protesters, but who will protect the rest of us from Trump?
Rev. Gary Kowalski
co-minister
Unitarian Congregation of Taos
Santa Fe
New drug lords escape justice
In 1972, a Republican administration launched the war on drugs that diverted billions of dollars to a supposed effort to find, arrest and imprison those responsible — especially the higher-up drug lords.
We have finally identified the higher-up drug lords who are responsible for our current problem — people like the Sackler family of Purdue Pharma, one of the largest producers of the current wave of killer addictive drugs. But are they locked up forever with drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán in the supermax prison? Are they even doing time in some comfy club-fed white-collar jail? Nope. They’re declaring bankruptcy and walking away with around $3 billion, give or take.
James Jackson
Santa Fe
N.M. needs honesty
The New Mexican reported on Valerie Plame’s campaign video showing that she can drive and spy (“New ad for Plame has her taking the wheel,” Sept. 9). Neither driving nor spying are skills necessary in the U.S. Congress. Furthermore, on Sept. 10, the Washington Post reported that Plame’s video distorts at least one fact. I don’t value that in a member of Congress.
Valerie Plame is running on her notoriety and positions on national issues, but her knowledge of and ability to represent New Mexicans is limited. I want a U.S. representative who has for many years served our state’s needs.
Eric Wolf
Santa Fe
Call for withdrawal
Many thanks to Sam Pick (“An apology from Valerie Plame is not enough,” My View, Sept. 15) for his detailed response to Valerie Plame’s recent ad, The New Mexican’s fawning coverage of it (“New ad for Plame has her taking the wheel,” Sept. 9), and the Washington Post’s debunking of its “facts.” The candidate’s ad says nothing about New Mexico or New Mexicans. We need a representative who is committed to us, not her own desire for revenge.
The candidate’s professional career is a black box. The CIA trained her to drive like a stuntwoman and, presumably, to be deceptive in her job as a spy. Neither of these things qualify her to represent us effectively and honestly. It’s time for The New Mexican — and Plame’s other supporters and apologists — to call for her to withdraw.
Lynn Rosen
Santa Fe