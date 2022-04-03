Regarding Doreen Bailey’s letter to the editor (“Let them come,” March 30) — I couldn’t agree more good people uprooted by this war in Ukraine should be welcomed here in the United States — where we need folks to fill more jobs. But her letter contained worrisome language: Ukrainian refugees should be allowed into the U.S. because they like capitalism; it also helps they are white (we know that matters to certain people) and they are Christian. What if they are of Turkish heritage, or what if they are Jains or Muslim, or heaven forbid, agnostics? Would they then be welcomed?
Georgia Jones-Davis
Santa Fe
Help people find homes
Kudos to Patricia Gonzales for her succinct letter (“Report on the homeless,” March 30). Not only must more be done to address the phenomenon of homelessness, which is increasing in Santa Fe for a multitude of reasons, but everywhere in our country for that same multitude of reasons. And bless Gonzales for calling out our city politicians and landlords about rising rents.The “hot” real estate market and steady influx of wealthy folks is pushing out the paycheck-to-paycheck people who keep our town’s basic services running. I would like the general public, including politicians and landlords, to better understand the Section 8 rent voucher program for its value: helping lower-income folks afford a roof over their heads so they can continue to participate in the local economy, ensuring income to property owners with rental units, and even preserving property values when a responsible tenant makes a rental their home.
Lynn Hammonds
Santa Fe
Losing money in mail
One reason the United States Postal Service is in financial trouble is the unrealistically low postage rates for so many items delivered. I have kept the various items of unsolicited and unwanted mail addressed and delivered to me from Feb. 22, 2022, to March 23, 2022, and noted the postage paid by the senders. I have received 40 pieces of mail from “nonprofit” organizations and 38 pieces labeled “pre-sorted first class.” I have not included “flats” or “cards,” which are also sent at a discounted postage. Depending on the category of nonprofit mail, the postage rate ranges from 11.1 cents per piece to 18.3 cents. The postage for pre-sorted first class mail is 39.4 cents to 46.04 cents per piece.
If it costs the U.S. Postal Service
58 cents (current rate charged) to handle and deliver the average one-ounce letter the average citizen mails, it would seem reasonable to think any piece of mail would cost something similar to mail. Considering the above one month’s collection by one person probably can be multiplied by a couple of hundred million, then the loss to the USPS seems to be staggering.
Robert Evans
Santa Fe
Traffic data
Last week I drove an hour each in Phoenix and Albuquerque, and this is what I observed, albeit informally and unscientifically. Cars lined up to turn left on a green arrow at a stop light, use of turn signals: Phoenix: 13 of 13; Albuquerque: 2 of 7. Red and yellow/red lights run: Phoenix: 0 and 0; Albuquerque: 3 and 4.
Brian Goldbeck
Santa Fe
War crime?
I think the Ukranians are making a mistake by not housing Russian POWs in civilian buildings to prevent the Russians from attacking civilian sites, which is a war crime. And since we know the Russians “would never commit a war crime,” the Ukranian army would only be acting to prevent harm to Russian POWs.
Bill Varnum, Ph.D.
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.