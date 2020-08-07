It is my understanding Barron Trump will be having virtual classes at his private school. What about the Trump grandchildren? Are the children of members of Congress and the administration advocating quickly reopening schools going to be sent to in-person school?
Arlene Siegel
Santa Fe
The cure
President Donald Trump, golf courses, USA:
Wanting to be first: I concocted a recipe for a possible coronavirus antidote elixir in my bathtub. The results appear to be as effective as hydroxychloroquine. Since my concoction is merely a wipe-on Clorox-based serum on tissue, no needles or swabs are needed. My snake oil might get schools and thereby the economy restarted sooner, which will expedite your desperate reelection goals.
Please send me cash for the same obscene amount of money that many Big Pharma corporations have received so far. Just like their scamming insiders, I can grift you and Jared some corporate stock. I am looking forward to receiving a government subsidy.
P.S. Do not tell Dr. Fauci about this.
Gary Reynolds
Santa Fe
Share the trails
Bikers, lend me your ear. La Tierra Trails are enjoyed by walkers as well as by bicyclists. Some segments of the trails are narrow, steep and winding. When you approach these places, please sound your bell or call out and slow down.
Yesterday, two of you suddenly zoomed around a curve and missed crashing into me by inches. At the last second, I grabbed a tree and yanked myself to one side and avoided an accident. I’ve had several other close calls. Walking this beautiful Santa Fe trail system should not be hazardous.
Finally, I heartily thank the bikers who do ride safely, wear masks and are courteous.
David Noble
Santa Fe
New diet
Let them eat cake.
Frank Bennett
Santa Fe
Give notice
Now that our trails are jammed with hikers, it’s important to have notification about wearing masks. Our trails are often very narrow, so it is not possible to safely social distance when passing other people. The number of cars at all the trailheads is also becoming an issue.
In addition, many people who do bag their dog waste simply tie up the bag and leave it by the trail. The absence of disposal barrels means we have to carry the waste to our cars — not very attractive but the only alternative to leaving non-biodegradable green plastic coffins of waste.
Sallie Bingham
Santa Fe
What I saw
Eyewitness report:
When: July 30, 2020; 1:30 p.m.
Where: Santa Fe Plaza; north side.
What: Four parked Santa Fe Police Department vehicles
Who: Uniformed officers, unmasked, shoulder to shoulder, faces under a foot apart, speaking to one another and into one of the vehicles
Issue: At what is arguably the best-known location in New Mexico, opposite the Palace of the Governors, several city police were enjoying a conversation. I could see them smiling, because they were the only people on the Plaza violating the mandates of masks and social distancing declared by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. These are men who are charged with the authority to enforce or encourage those mandates.
I would like to know what possible explanation there could be for what is, honestly, callow disregard for the dominant concern in the community: COVID-19. Police should be setting an example, and it’s a bad sign when the populace are behaving more responsibly than the police.
Paul Johnson
Santa Fe
A waste
“JB” and Estevan, forever tied together by gun violence. One young man will never grow up to fulfill his dreams. The other could become a grown man in prison. Such a waste.
Will America’s gun violence epidemic ever end? Is it the new norm that a 16-year-old brings a handgun to a party? A tragedy for our community and two families. We seem to have learned nothing from the tale of young men and guns portrayed in West Side Story. Enough is enough. With sadness and disgust.
Bob Larsen
Santa Fe
