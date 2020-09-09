Watching all the Trumpers and Trumpettes assure suburban voters that only the president can save their neighborhoods from rampaging mobs raised this question:
Why isn’t the “law and order” leader we have right now ending the rioting? I guess what his supporters really mean is that President Donald Trump will be the “lawns in order” president. Just be sure to apply organic fertilizer, plenty of which can be obtained at GOP headquarters right now.
Donald Lamm
Santa Fe
Try a treat
Little is as disappointing as a biscuit/doughnut pretending to be a scone. Not into biscuits, and for the latter, for me, it’s Whoo’s Donuts. The plain cake is perfection, since my preference is a dense doughnut.
Scones should be the opposite of dense. They should be light and fluffy, with a thin crust, hint of lemon or orange and, ideally, currants. Every mouthful should delight. I am aware of more weighty topics for discussion. My aim is to congratulate and thank ECCO on Marcy Street for one superb scone, my weekly treat. So glad you offer takeout and outdoor seating. Love your thoughtful business model and your staff, who are absolute tops. Keep up the noticeable efforts. You are appreciated.
Best wishes to all Santa Fe eateries, restaurants and businesses. We are in this boat together, and since the boat is in the water, it will rock. Let’s wait and hope.
Smitty Smith
Santa Fe
Americans, keep out
The fourth night of the Republican convention was a superspreader event at the White House: 1,500 people sitting elbow to elbow for several hours with no masks on. Chanting and yelling. Colleges have suspended students for similar superspreader events. I hope someone takes the statistics about how many of those who were present test positive and how their contacts test after they return home.
It is hard to feel sorry for people stupid enough to believe President Donald Trump when he says the pandemic is over. Trump’s handling of the pandemic has been so bad that Americans can now travel only to Mexico. An American passport now excludes you from almost anywhere in the world. We are a danger to countries that have handled the virus better than we have.
Sarah Raisbeck
Santa Fe
Outdoors, if you can
I enjoyed the piece (“New group aims to build New Mexico outdoor recreation industry,” Sept. 1) highlighting endeavOR and the new Outdoor Recreation Division within the state Economic Development Department. The article mentions how New Mexico lags behind the other Four Corners states in promoting outdoor recreation. Division head Axie Navas is quoted as suggesting that New Mexico can be on par with the other states moving forward.
What is missing from this article is the fact New Mexico is the only one of these states that still has restrictions in place prohibiting use of our open spaces and state parks as well as some quarantine requirements for out-of-state visitors; these restrictions are being eased but they have been in place over the summer. New Mexico could be on the forefront of helping people avoid the comorbidity factors that have contributed to COVID-19 illnesses and death as well as other potentially fatal ailments such as coronary artery disease, diabetes, etc., by touting our abundant space for outdoor activities. Instead we have a governor who has forced people to stay indoors, binge watch television for entertainment and have chain fast food delivered to their home.
Van Eldredge
Albuquerque
A life saved
I would like to offer a huge thank-you to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center doctors, nurses, therapists and staff for saving my life.
I tested positive for COVID-19 on March 31, exhibiting all the familiar symptoms, and was admitted to Christus St. Vincent on April 6. I was the first patient with COVID-19 admitted to the hospital. I spent the next 30 days on a ventilator heavily sedated. The doctors, nurses and staff were relentless in treating each and every issue the virus presented. The doctors and nurses were in constant contact with my wife. She really appreciated knowing what my status was on a daily basis.
After my long stay in the intensive care unit, I went to the inpatient rehabilitation unit, where the therapists taught me how to walk again and regain my balance and mobility. After two months and four days, I was discharged and am now at home. I cannot thank the doctors, nurses and therapists enough for their medical knowledge, tenacity and dedication. If it were not for them, I likely would not have survived. We are lucky to have such an outstanding hospital in our community.
Earl Collison, Ph.D.
Santa Fe
