My wife, who is 54 years old, has recently been called to Santa Fe for jury duty. While she would like to appear and do her civic duty, it is clearly an unsafe space during the pandemic.
She has called the New Mexico Department of Health, the Epidemiology and Response Division and the Governor’s Office in an attempt to be prioritized for the coronavirus vaccine before her 90-day term of jury service starts. She has been rebuffed by all.
It seems crazy to ask people, reluctant in the first place to serve, to spend all day in a room with strangers who could be creating a superspreader site.
We all have been asked to stay at home for months, stay away from family and friends and self-quarantine. If we are going to call grocery store clerks front-line workers, perhaps more consideration should be given to those who want to fulfill their duty to the state’s courts.
Steve Schwartz
Santa Fe
Rendered unfit
U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell of New Mexico is unfit to serve and should resign immediately. After President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, she saw her vote to overturn Arizona’s election results as benefiting her politically. Any continued presence of Herrell in the Capitol is an embarrassment to all New Mexicans.
Keith Anderson
Santa Fe
Shuffling the line
The Department of Health has really pulled a fast one on seniors and front-line essential workers who cannot work remotely with the huge expansion of Phase 1A. In the reporting by The New Mexican and others on opening of Phase 1B, coverage is limited to “Wow — Phase 1B now open for seniors and others.”
What has happened and is not reported is that with the huge expansion of Phase 1A, anyone in 1B has been reshuffled into a very long wait time. Take a look at the expanded Phase 1A and who it favors. Very enlightening.
Sarah Cook
Santa Fe
Undeserving of spotlight
I read with disgust the article on John Block a day after the terrorism that was perpetrated in Washington, D.C. (“Santa Fe man says his experience outside Capitol was peaceful, ‘jovial’,” Jan. 8). The fact that The New Mexican found what he had to say newsworthy is beyond tone-deaf.
Five people are dead and our nation’s Capitol was overrun and desecrated for the first time since the War of 1812. People walked through the Rotunda with a traitor’s Confederate flag. A man wore a shirt with the words, “Camp Auschwitz” emblazoned.
None of these people is innocent. Block and those like him knew exactly what they were doing and who they were associating with, hence his picture with the leader of the Proud Boys losers club. Whoever decided this was a newsworthy article to run at this time is, quite frankly, devoid of common sense. You all are better than this.
Nancy Roope
Santa Fe
A ban too far
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro has proposed a bill to bar federal buildings from being named after President Donald Trump. I object to this overreach and feel that surely we can find some public toilets which could carry Trump’s name.
Kay Halbert
Las Vegas, N.M.
Beware the air
During the coronavirus pandemic, it’s very important not to breathe smoke-filled air. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “wildfire smoke can irritate your lungs, cause inflammation, affect your immune system, and make you more prone to lung infections, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.”
Last spring, the U.S. Forest Service announced it was suspending prescribed burns to protect area residents from the adverse health impacts of inhaling smoke during the pandemic. Despite many more cases of COVID-19 and deaths now, the U.S. Forest Service is inexplicably again doing prescribed burns. I don’t believe the Forest Service has sufficiently considered Santa Fe-area residents’ health during burn projects in recent years, but their decision in the spring to suspend burning was embraced by many as an important step towards genuinely considering public health.
Tell the Forest Service that you expect them to protect our health. Send your prescribed burn smoke health impact statements to SM.FS.r3sfnfmail@usda.gov.
Sarah Hyden
Santa Fe
