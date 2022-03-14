It was very disheartening to discover Senate Bill 2 was pocket-vetoed. As we have repeatedly seen, a qualified judicial branch is essential to our experiment in democracy. New Mexico judges are some of the lowest paid in the country. Even with the
11 percent raise the governor stated as the reason for the veto, our judges will still be almost $20,000 below the median salary nationwide. Considering a recent judicial vacancy had only three applicants (of which only one was found qualified by the nominating committee), it is surprising the governor would be eager to veto a bipartisan bill that would help recruit more qualified candidates.
These judicial applicants should not have to decide between making a decent living and serving their state. They should be compensated at a level that shows they are valued and essential to the welfare of New Mexico. In a session where law and order was the focus, one could have reasonably expected compensating our judiciary adequately would have been of paramount importance.
Jessica Molzen
Fair courts manager
Common Cause New Mexico
Albuquerque
Disarray all around
As if there were not enough turmoil and disarray in the world today, you (The Santa Fe New Mexican) or some Putin (the new name for a certain body part) has decided to rearrange the crossword page. What’s next — the comics page? All heck is gonna break loose then.
Steve Saylor
Santa Fe
Let peace reign
“Throughout this world, nations are fighting. We must be careful of the fuse we are igniting. You know it’s a fire of hate, not one of love. This common man is crying. He has had enough.”
This song was written and sung by Chris Abeyta, our beloved brother and friend who is now with our Lord as his journey on Earth is done. I was blessed to have him in my life for so many years.
He touched many hearts and souls with his beautiful music and wonderful words. What a talented musician, artist and a man filled with love, which he shared with everyone he met. His legacy will live on forever. Memories of Lumbre del Sol performing, his family and friends singing on the Plaza with him. Thank you, Chris, for all you did to make the world a better place.
Doris Vigil McBride
Santa Fe
Remembering Stan
Jessica Pollard’s article about the life of Stan Rosen missed his involvement with the League of Women Voters (“Labor activist, historian remembered as ‘troublemaker for good,’ ” March 8). Stan was an active member and board member for several years. He was concurrently observing and interacting with several local governments, especially Santa Fe County. He often advised then-County Manager Roman “Tiger” Abeyta on improving the county’s transparency.
As a result, Abeyta invited the league to perform transparency audits. Joined by the Foundation for Open Government and ACLU, we studied and reported on the county’s adherence to the New Mexico Inspection of Public Records Act and the New Mexico Open Meetings Act. Outcomes included many changes to county operations, including reapproval of six months of Planning Commission decisions because of improperly noticed meetings. The county’s revamped website won a national award. The city adopted our transparency position as a resolution in 2011. These results were team efforts, ultimately attributable to Stan’s initiative. We miss him greatly.
Jody Larson
past president
League of Women Voters of Santa Fe County
