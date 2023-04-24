The city of Santa Fe has shown it is willing to stuff high-density housing into neighborhoods that don’t have the infrastructure to handle it. City leaders have demonstrated poor urban planning lately with little thought given to design and quality of life. So why should I support any effort to increase density in Area 1B as part of the city of Santa Fe instead of leaving the property in Santa Fe County and making it part of the Traditional Agua Fría Community? I signed the petition to join Agua Fría and my signature is valid.
Jon Stern
Santa Fe
Clearing away
There was a picture of the Plaza and the Soldiers’ Monument in a recent newspaper, and as you can clearly see, the monument takes up most of the Plaza. In fact, the whole Plaza is centered on the monument. At that time, there was no bandstand and no seating anywhere. But times change. Later, the bandstand was added and seating for those who came to enjoy events at the Plaza, but unfortunately, the monument takes up most of the usable space. I again suggest, clear away what’s left of the monument, build a new one somewhere else, and open up the Plaza to all the people of Santa Fe. Hopefully, the mayor and the city council are listening.
Drew Reese
Santa Fe
Grow up
Rep. John Block, R-Alamogordo, appears to be modeling his youthful political career on that of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by aggressively attacking abortion rights (“Lawmaker calls gov. ‘murderer,’ over stance on abortion,” April 20). Not only is he attacking the rights of women, but shortsightedly creating a schism between himself and his own generation, many of whom feel threatened by conservatives endeavoring to limit their personal rights. I can’t wait until he grows up to realize that his adopted point of view has closeted him with others rallying to punish citizens for betraying social conservative agendas.
Lynn Osborne
Santa Fe
Use empty buildings
The city of Santa Fe once again is “concerned about homeless people” and is getting complaints from people, who probably are not having to worry about where they will sleep tonight (“Keeping downtown friendly for tourists,” April 21). Many Santa Fe residents understand just how expensive this city has become — particularly those of us who have lived here for decades.
Santa Fe has many vacant buildings around, which could and should be fixed up so those who have no place to live anymore could have a small apartment space or perhaps a family space. Two such large buildings exist in the large shopping strip mall on St. Michael’s Drive. One is the old “Cinema Cafe,” which could be remodeled, perhaps using some homeless folks who have some experience with doing remodeling. Part of the problem here in “fancy, touristy Santa Fe” is that there are the very rich, and the poor. As our society breaks apart with issues of serious climate change, more fires, less or no water, things may well change — and not for the better.
Rosemary Lowe
Santa Fe
A winning case
Kudos to Steven Farber for successfully taking on the city for giving him the runaround regarding his records requests, reported by Milan Simonich (“Ex-lawyer gets $50k from city in records lawsuit,” My View, April 21). The city did the same in the recent Old Pecos Trail rezoning case, waiting until after it cut off public input to tell the Governing Body at its public hearing staff had “suddenly” found a 1999 Land Use Map it relied on to support the developer’s rezoning request after stating it could not find any such map in response to records requests by other community members. Farber is right: This is a high-ranking management problem. The mayor’s response “he had nothing to do” with the handling of that matter reminds me of Sgt. Schultz’s “I see nothing, I hear nothing, I know nothing” defense in the old Hogan’s Heroes TV series. This might change if the city’s $50,000 payout came out of the mayor’s pocket instead of this community’s.