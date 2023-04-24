The city of Santa Fe has shown it is willing to stuff high-density housing into neighborhoods that don’t have the infrastructure to handle it. City leaders have demonstrated poor urban planning lately with little thought given to design and quality of life. So why should I support any effort to increase density in Area 1B as part of the city of Santa Fe instead of leaving the property in Santa Fe County and making it part of the Traditional Agua Fría Community? I signed the petition to join Agua Fría and my signature is valid.

Jon Stern

Santa Fe

