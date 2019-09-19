We baby boomers have had it so good — and all the while putting off dealing with the climate crisis, leaving it for our children and grandchildren to solve.
I need to do something when I hear the cries of our youth. Adolescents, and teens such as Greta Thunberg, lament about how adults do not act like there is even a climate emergency. How can we just go on with our days, like everything is OK? They understand how air, water, plants, animals, including humans, are threatened due to our old ways.
While our youth enter the Roundhouse Rotunda together, we adults will surround the Roundhouse and hold space for them outside. Please join me at the General Climate Strike from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Roundhouse. On this powerful day, be present to show our power-in-numbers support.
Susana Villalobos
Santa Fe
Earthlings, strike
Fellow earthlings, strike! Today, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., come to the Roundhouse to demand action on the climate crisis. This is one of thousands of planned actions across the world inspired by Greta Thunberg, the Swedish 16-year-old who started school climate strikes last year.
We all (even we old people) will feel increasing effects of climate change in our lifetimes — catastrophic fires, heat, floods, wind, rising oceans, displaced populations. Even the Pentagon recognizes this is a primary threat to global peace. Younger people will bear the brunt. Check out earthcarenm.org and click “Calls to Action.” In this crisis, we cannot afford to keep our heads in the sand or say, “It’s your end of the boat that is sinking.” In this crisis, passion is no vice, silence is no virtue.
Jim Plewa
Santa Fe
Find a vet who listens
Corporate veterinarian practices have taken over some of the local vet businesses here. The prices they charge for dog and cat care have become exorbitant. Most egregious is the way some try to convince a grieving owner to prolong their dog’s life with expensive tests and treatments before they ultimately have to put it down.
My neighbor took her 18-year-old cat to her vet to be euthanized. The vet took one hour of trying to convince her to have tests conducted to see what was wrong. She was so sad to have to put the cat down and mad as hell that she had to argue with the vet to do it. There are a number of local vets who care for the animals and also the owner’s feelings. Research those local veterinarians and use them.
Muriel Fariello
Galisteo
Privilege or right
Responding to a letter by Richard Gonzales, challenging a piece published in The New Mexican from the New York Times (“Defies logic,” Letters to the Editor, Sept. 15): I agree that comparing driver’s licenses to gun licenses is not a perfect comparison precisely because driving is a “privilege” and not a constitutional “right.” However, contrary to Gonzales’ criticism, the First Amendment is not absolute and is subject to reasonable regulation as the U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly stated. For instance, a governmental body (local, state or federal) can require a permit (i.e. license); can require insurance; it can limit the time and location of the activity, including noise level. So although the auto analogy is not perfect, it is instructive.
Edward T. Stein
Santa Fe
No lingering doubt
During the 2019 House Republican Conference Member Retreat Dinner, King Donald explained exactly why his administration is rolling back requirements for energy-efficient light bulbs. He quipped, “The bulb that we’re being forced to use — No. 1, to me, most importantly, the light’s no good. I always look orange.” Any doubts linger on what really informs the president’s legislative agenda?
Frank Bennett
Santa Fe