Please join the "We the People" Zoom Conversation on Democracy and Elections, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. It's free. How do we counter toxic polarization and renew trust in government? Hear panelists share their cultural perspectives on our representative democracy: Regis Pecos, Native leader; Cindy Nava, Dreamer/new American citizen; Finnie Coleman, African American University of New Mexico professor and former Army Intelligence officer; and Elaine Rodriquez, multigenerational Hispana and Highlands University political science/Southwest history professor.
Share your concerns, hopes, and ideas for strengthening our country amid the challenges. How do we elect officials who will find common ground and work in the public interest? How do we engage youth and nonvoters? Visit nmhumanities.org to register for this virtual event and learn more about the panelists and NM Listens. The League of Women Voters of New Mexico (lwvnm.org) also is offering free memberships to Rising Leaders and students, 16 and up.
Meredith Machen
League of Women Voters New Mexico
Santa Fe
Gun control now
Jane Goodall writes in her book: “In a world that seems so troubled, how do we hold on to hope?"
I don’t have the answer, but I do have a major question: Why are we not addressing gun control, as mass shootings and killings are reported almost daily? Other issues are often quoted in the media, but the need for gun control is seldom mentioned and that is the source of what is happening with these mass shootings. Racism, politics, the economy and environment are major issues facing this country, but so are fear and the senseless destruction of lives that are the direct result of guns.
This is a problem that has to be addressed — now, not later. This is my hope, and I will not vote for anyone who does not have a commitment to solve this major, underlying issue.
Jim Hancock
Santa Fe
Save the dog park
We are lucky to have the Frank Ortiz Dog Park here in Santa Fe, one of the finest open spaces in the country for canines and their owners. It is therefore very worrying to see that someone is attempting to fence off a significant part of the park for personal use. Is the park not intended for everyone to use? I hope there is a speedy resolution to this alarming development.
Anthony Moore
Santa Fe
Accountability now
The public deserves to know who, by name, and how the decision was made for the controlled burn on Hermit Peak in early April. That week, at a family gathering, we asked how the U.S. Forest Service could not know what we knew, that spring is a windy season.
Where is the accountability, and will heads roll for this bad decision? And what policy decisions will prevent another controlled burn disaster? The public deserves to know — front page.
Teresa Trujillo
Santa Fe