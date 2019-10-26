This year’s landmark Energy Transition Act set New Mexico on an unparalleled trajectory toward not only clean energy but also toward incredible opportunities for New Mexico’s workforce.
Clean energy requires build-out, and along with that build-out comes jobs. Not only does the Renewable Portfolio Standard in the ETA create those jobs by increasing the demand for renewables, the ETA provides money to train our workers to work within a dynamic and rapidly growing industry, and creates a predictable business environment for wind and solar companies.
Because our clean energy potential is so great and our energy infrastructure so strong, we know these jobs will stay in New Mexico, putting dollars into our economy and money into workers’ pockets. The changes the ETA will make over the next decades brighten our economic and environmental future, creating a healthier and more successful New Mexico.
Cash Ashby
Santa Fe
The urgency of now
Bravo to the Santa Fe New Mexican for its recent editorial (“Balancing act on oil and gas no easy feat,” Our View, Oct. 23).
I believe we need a clear separation between oil and state to make real changes regarding climate change. Being seduced by the money the oil industry brings into this state and into the campaigns of House Speaker Brian Egolf, Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham only hastens our inability to live on this planet.
I was sickened to see our governor share the stage with Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and pander to the oil and gas industry. Bernhardt declared at the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association’s meeting that “policies like the Green New Deal threaten your livelihood.” Elected officials, know this: If you are not adamant in your voice, actions and votes about a Green New Deal for this state and this country, la gente are aware of the state of emergency in climate disruption, if you are not.
Susan Tarman
Santa Fe
Saving the birds
The article by Robert Nott (“Birds on the brink,” Oct. 17) reporting that 48 percent of New Mexico’s birds are at risk for extinction affected me deeply. When we arrived in Eldorado, the first sound greeting us was the chorus of birds in our garden. This year, there weren’t as many.
Americans claim they love animals, yet we stand by as polar bears, penguins, koalas and other animals impacted by climate change are becoming a thing of the past. If we really love animals as we claim, and if we want to reverse climate change before it’s too late, then do one thing — go vegan. According to a United Nations report, meat production makes more greenhouse gases than all the planes, trains and cars in the world combined.
November is Vegan Awareness Month in Santa Fe, a great time to take a powerful step toward saving our planet and the beloved animals we share it with.
Carlyn Montes De Oca
Eldorado
Interesting perspectives
Thank you, Joseph Jordan-Berenis, for your My View piece (“We can do better for homeless,” Oct. 20) about our people without homes in Santa Fe — you are so right in your suggestions and opinions. And thank you, Melissa Rigg, for your My View on free contraception (“Advertise free contraception,” Oct. 20). It seems like a no-brainer. The consequences of having the flu do not compare to those of unintended pregnancy. And, yes, access to the full range of reproductive services should be available to all. Thank you, Joseph and Melissa.
Elizabeth Hinds
Santa Fe
An aberrant presidency
It should now be clear to every American with a soul the aberration that is Donald Trump’s presidency. His blatant disrespect of people of color and of women’s speaks louder than his bluster. His actions are an affront to our democratic republic, our Constitution and our Bill of Rights.
Not since Republican Richard M. Nixon’s presidency have we seen such an unhinged chief executive. The withdrawal of American troops from the Kurdish buffer zone is yet another despotic, unforgivable act on Trump’s part. Those of us with sound purpose and true moral fiber will see to the healing of our nation. To his remaining supporters go my prayers.
Alexandra Trimble
Santa Fe
Plaza pigeons
On Oct. 22, The New Mexican featured a color photograph taken by Matt Dahlseid of a 6-year-old girl holding a pigeon enveloped by a canopy of trees behind her and a flock of pigeons feeding in front of her. The delight in her face as she holds a pigeon is so touching, one has to smile. This shot deserves framing, showing in a gallery, and the photographer, an award.
Claudia Wolfe
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.