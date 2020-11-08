Joe Biden said he’d call for a commission to study the Supreme Court-packing matter. While we are at it, let’s have a commission to study the entire voting mess. It seems that in every election, things go from bad to worse. In New Mexico we are blessed to have a secretary of state and county clerks who not only are upholding the law but who seem to be doing everything in their power to give voters the best possible opportunity to vote. Not so elsewhere.
In small Los Alamos County there were three absentee ballot drop-off locations. In Harris County, Texas, with a population over 4 million, there was only one. In Oklahoma, early in-person voting this year was held between 10/29 and 10/31 – three days. In New Mexico it was held over a period of 26 days. Deadlines for receipt of absentee ballots, voter identification standards and when vote counting can begin vary widely. The Constitution gives states the right to make these rules. But why should a New Mexican who moves to Oklahoma see her opportunity to vote so drastically reduced? We fight for equal treatment and equal rights in so many other respects, why not in this?
The commission might be made up of a Democrat and Republican from each state and could address gerrymandering, early voting, voter identification, vote security, technology, etc. The final product would be a model recommended for every state and territory. Maybe, if the voters in Oklahoma, Texas and elsewhere came to realize how poorly they are being treated compared to those of us in New Mexico, they will pressure their legislators to fix the situation.
Jim Lodes
Santa Fe
Winning
Democracy wins, along with decency, sanity and truth.
Marion Jackson
Santa Fe
Now a loser
President Donald Trump is now what he abhors — a loser.
Mark Davis
Santa Fe
Tilt-A-Whirl
Am I the only one who felt like we were living in a tilted world the last few years? And with the news of President-elect Joe Biden's win, a breath of relief at feeling the universe is suddenly evenly balanced again?
Penny Chlebicki
Santa Fe
Keep working
Just because the election is over, our work is not done. If nothing else came clear during the Trump presidency, the fragility of our democracy is in painful view. It has always been a work in progress, but the extent of work and the timeline for strengthening our democracy have been expanded and accelerated. Amendments to the U.S. Constitution calling for campaign finance reform and equal rights for women are two that need to be passed so we can overcome the disempowering effects of Citizens United and ensure women’s rights without having to fear the whims of an extreme president, infusions of untraceable dark money, a stagnant legislature or a politicized Supreme Court.
Our ability to get accurate information is hindered by the current corporate, for-profit business model of print, online and on-air “journalism.” To be a citizenry capable of real participation in electing officials who truly represent us — all of us — we need updated regulation along with more accurate, reliable public media outlets. And there’s more — visit the American Academy of Arts and Sciences website, amacad.org, to read their comprehensive report entitled “Our Common Purpose.” It's a a nonpartisan, multidisciplinary consensus based on a two-year study of how to improve our democracy. There are six strategies with clearly outlined action items. Pick one meaningful to you and go to work. There is much to be done.
Debra Helper
Santa Fe
Thanks, GCCC
While grateful for the doctors, nurses, and first responders in our community fighting the virus, I write to laud some unsung heroes who are helping to keep Santa Feans healthy — physically and mentally: the wonderful staff of the Genoveva Chavez Community Center, especially those working in with natatorium.
Since safely and successfully opening the lap pool in mid-July (when many thought this was not possible), the entire staff has risen to the task. From scheduling to health screening to intake and check-in, employees have dealt with many challenges with professionalism, friendliness and flexibility. Kudos to all.
Howard Spiegelman
Santa Fe
Use the right terms
The right has always used messaging better than the left. The estate tax becomes the death tax, for example. Sadly, how we frame things, especially via the media, may be more important than plain old facts and stuff. We need to say “court reform” not “court packing.”
And we need to call militias what they are: domestic terrorists. James Barron’s piece ("Report: New Mexico at risk for militia activity during election," Oct. 31) is quite terrorizing with its reports of “groups threatening the safety of voters,” and “we have to double the number of deputies.” Even though the right has been downplaying this problem for years, the FBI says these groups could “pose the number one threat to our nation.”
Please, New Mexican, let’s start calling thugs who come out with their long guns to terrorize, and who are from here, domestic terrorists. Because that's what they are.
Genie Stevens
Santa Fe
