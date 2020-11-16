You hear a lot about how President Donald Trump got millions of votes as if this somehow validates his irrational behavior. In a democracy, it is normal for competing candidates to receive many votes. But in the end, the one with the most votes wins the election.
In this election, President-elect Joe Biden got more votes in both the popular and electoral counts and is therefore the winner. It is really that simple. Trump and his supporters — and there are obviously lots of them — should be commended, but not by taking away the election from the candidate with the most votes. And that was the Biden/Harris ticket.
It is time to get the necessary and important transition started so the duly elected president can get off to a better start. That will be good for all of us.
Rick Gonzales
Santa Fe
Negligence at the top
Reflecting on past U.S. presidents, we don’t recall such a dysfunctional president as Donald Trump. Evidence lies in his mishandling the worst pandemic in a century and his refusal to listen and follow the advice of his own medical experts in dealing with COVID-19. He did not use that knowledge to formulate a plan, which has led to thousands of lives lost needlessly. We believe he should be charged with negligent homicide and reckless endangerment.
Alicia Byers-Smith and Kelvin R. Smith
Española
Doesn’t add up
I have a few questions for the governor regarding her recent health orders.
Why is it OK to shop in a big-box store with 75 people and untold employees but not OK to shop in a small local store with one or two employees and almost no customers? Why is it OK for New Mexico United to practice, travel and compete but not OK for college and high school athletes to do the same?
And why does the governor propose spending $25 million on marketing New Mexico tourism when ski areas, golf courses, restaurants, galleries, museums and parks are all closed, with many private businesses likely never to open again?
Just wondering. She claims to be following the science, but the math certainly doesn’t add up.
Katie Longfield
Santa Fe
Shutdown explained
I was at Hobby Lobby on a recent Friday afternoon shopping for Christmas items for my tree. There were many shoppers due to the upcoming shelter-in-place. At the glass ornaments, I noticed a lady in her 50s with her mask around her neck. I was about 10 feet away and said to her, “Don’t sneeze.” She replied, “I’m not sick.” I left for another aisle, but thought this: How does one really know if they could be asymptomatic? Inconsiderate people out in public like her have contributed to the latest shutdown.
Lori Cook
Santa Fe
Unhinged in the White House
Pure chicanery! President Donald Trump is desperate to be reelected, because if he is not, he could be charged with obstruction of justice and other crimes. Sitting presidents cannot be indicted. The statutes of limitations for obstruction will run out in five years — hence the desperation to find a way to remain in office. Trump is throwing up smoke screens, lies and using intimidation to do anything to remain in office. Another term will protect him from prosecution. And then there is the New York attorney general, who I believe will have handcuffs waiting.
Trump’s only choice in mid-January is to commandeer his Trump Airline to fly him to North Korea or Russia, two countries that will not extradite him. There he can use his wee little hands to build Trumpf (my spelling) Towers to his content. These are the reasons we have a man unhinged in the White House.
Paula McClean
Santa Fe
Be an example
Last week, state Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce lambasted Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for not being able to “get a handle on controlling the rising number of COVID-19 cases here.” Rather than continuing his party’s disingenuous rhetoric and division, exemplified by impeached and defeated Donald Trump, it would be a breath of fresh air if Pearce could extol the virtues and effectiveness of wearing a mask to his misinformed constituents.
Chuck Wooldridge
Santa Fe
