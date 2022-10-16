The Santa Fe City Council has greenlighted the controversial Christus St. Vincent Cancer Center, allowing the requested changes to zoning height and encroachment into the adjacent arroyo. I would like to point out that Christus could have constructed the center on the footprint that was presented, without the need to request zoning changes, and without affecting the views of the area residents. All it would take is the proper design — and money.
While it isn't ideal in terms of having natural light in a building, given the area's subsurface conditions, there is no reason that one of the floors of the cancer center could not be installed below the land surface. Yes, it's true, below-grade construction is costlier than above grade, but in my view, maintaining the character of the city, as expressed in its zoning ordinances, is worth the added expense. There's always a way to do it right. It just isn't usually the least costly option. Come on Christus St. Vincent, be a good corporate citizen. Re-design your development to comply with the zoning.
Joe Eduardo
Santa Fe
Middle ground
The Ken Ken puzzle use to be difficult, then a few weeks back you stopped printing the difficult ones. Now they're too easy. Can we find a middle ground? Maybe start the week with an easy one, and make them harder as the week progresses.
Geary Radcliffe
Santa Fe
Assorted musings
Do you realize to volunteer in the schools and as part of the background check, the person volunteering has to pay for the fingerprinting aspect? That's $44. The state, city or schools should pay this instead of penalizing the would-be volunteer.
We need Michelle Lujan Grisham to be re-elected. She's competent and sensible. We already have weather stations.
What's sad, weird, and beyond comprehension are people that are anti-abortion and pro-gun.