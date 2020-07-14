I was in Albuquerque last week having lunch with a friend at California Pizza Kitchen. We sat in the outdoor patio, where we could be 6 feet apart. The interior of the restaurant was packed, with people mostly in booths directly across from one another.
As far as I could tell, not one was wearing a mask. The servers were wearing masks. Don’t blame our governor for closing down indoor dining. It is our fellow New Mexicans who are putting our lives at risk.
Gabrilla Hoeglund
Santa Fe
Payback
Trump + 2020 = Karma.
Frank Bennett
Santa Fe
Black votes matter
The Republican Senate put together legislation in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. This was a step in the right direction, although it seems unlikely to go anywhere.
However, if Republicans really want to show that Black lives matter, here’s a suggestion: The GOP immediately will cease all voter-suppression efforts. A five-year investigation by George W. Bush’s Justice Department found scant evidence of voter fraud. There is, essentially, no voter fraud in the United States.
All efforts to suppress voting are Jim Crow by another name. There is nothing more pernicious in a democracy than disallowing anyone the right to vote. Do the right thing. Renounce voter suppression.
John Andrews
Santa Fe
Help small businesses
Our New Mexico businesses and restaurants are suffering because they are being asked to carry the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have had to reduce or completely eliminate services to help keep our communities safe. We know that state-mandated lockdowns and stay-at-home orders slow the spread of the virus, but at a great cost to our economy, our local businesses and our residents’ mental health.
There is a much easier and more cost-effective way to slow the spread and stop COVID-19: Wear a mask. We must wear a mask every time we are outside our homes. It is a matter of life and death for many, and the very least we can do to keep our small businesses open, our workers healthy and our economy moving forward. Step up for New Mexico — wear a mask so we all can get through this and begin to rebuild our economy.
Rob Black
president and CEO
New Mexico Association of Commerce and Industry
A headline too far
I don’t know which editor wrote or approved the banner headline (“Tightening the screws,” July 10) on the front-page story about the governor reinstating some coronavirus restrictions. That phrase, and that sentiment, is offensive and inflammatory — and not worthy of the standards of The New Mexican. “Tightening the screws” is a phrase that describes a torture technique from the days of the rack; think Henry VIII or the Spanish Inquisition. Even using the phrase in a colloquial sense implies one in authority who uses that authority to increase pressure, no matter how painful, on others to bend to their will.
Our governor is forced to require us to be more disciplined, to make sacrifices for the public health of all New Mexicans. To compare this latest mandate to willful torture is not only wrong, not only immature, but way over the top for a responsible newspaper. You owe the governor an apology.
Barbara Harrelson
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.