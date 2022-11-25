So, if any readers think only Justice Clarence Thomas, occasionally joined by Justice Samuel Alito, are thumbing their noses at the convention of recusing themselves from cases where they are personally involved, think again. In the recently decided case of Americans for Prosperity v. Rodriguez, the court divided 6-3 and decided dark money donors should remain anonymous.
Aren't all six of them straight out of the Federalist Society central casting? And isn't the Federalist Society, in turn, one of the larger cloacae feeding the darkest of dark and Republican money into the system? Am I alone in thinking that all six should have recused themselves?
James Applegate
Santa Fe
Wrong-headed solution
State Sen. Linda Lopez is delusional if she believes rent control will solve housing issues ("Senator looks to end ban on rent control," Nov. 22). It punishes the very people who are the providers of rental housing. The best rent control is a vacancy that exists when prospective tenants will not pay the rent being asked. Rent control is in effect discrimination, since it is basically "economic" discrimination being directed against a minority group called lessors. Rent control does not freeze landlord expenses, which will result in the deterioration of rentals. The highest rents in our country are in those cities with rent control. Let's not forget the cost and bureaucracy to administer such a program; money better spent to assist tenants. I suggest Lopez and other supporters of rent control donate 25 percent of their earnings toward housing programs to assist needy tenants. This way, these legislators who support controls will be a part of the solution and understand the ramifications of forcing rental housing providers to do so.
Gary Wallace
Santa Fe
Creative children
I am probably older than Dr. John Rosemont, and no, my toddlers and those of my friends didn't have organized play activities ("A bad take," Letters to the Editor, Nov. 22). They became creative children with imaginations and are productive adults. They had fewer toys than most kids today, and yes, played with pots and pans. A usual statement in our houses was, "Find something to do or I will find it for you," and they knew that meant helping with chores. A great motivator for imagination and devising one's own play rather than being programmed by organization. We let children be children with each other, not micromanaged by adults, taking responsibility for their own actions, and, yes, learning to live with consequences. Something, you bet, I am nostalgic for today.