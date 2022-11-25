So, if any readers think only Justice Clarence Thomas, occasionally joined by Justice Samuel Alito, are thumbing their noses at the convention of recusing themselves from cases where they are personally involved, think again. In the recently decided case of Americans for Prosperity v. Rodriguez, the court divided 6-3 and decided dark money donors should remain anonymous.

Aren't all six of them straight out of the Federalist Society central casting? And isn't the Federalist Society, in turn, one of the larger cloacae feeding the darkest of dark and Republican money into the system? Am I alone in thinking that all six should have recused themselves?

James Applegate

