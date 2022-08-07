The Britney Griner sentence of nine years for marijuana possession in Russia is overly harsh and political, but temper that outrage a bit. I'd bet the ranch you can find people in the U.S. who were sentenced to five to 10 years in jail over personal-use marijuana, especially if you look among Black citizens in major cities. Yes, Russia did not show tolerance commensurate with current thinking — but then neither did many U.S. states in the not-distant past.
A better target for your outrage is Griner's manager/agent (and Griner herself) for failing to take the minutes needed to research laws and customs. This was a completely avoidable international disaster. Even travel agents routinely caution that you should not carry marijuana into Russia, Vietnam, etc. It's difficult to understand why Griner's team didn't know this. Or perhaps they thought that Griner's fame put her above the law? That would have been arrogant and stupid given Russia jailed a top-tier rock singer for three years over the lyrics of a song.
Carolyn McElroy
Santa Fe
Prevent thefts
Why is there no loss-prevention security at big stores? I've seen blatant theft in Lowe's Home Improvement, Home Depot, Target and Ross Dress For Less. Employees can't do anything for safety reasons, but why not have more trained security guards at the door? Employees have told me the thieves fill their shopping carts and head out the door. They come in every day. The staff has even given them nicknames. I was recently shopping in Target and "backpack guy" was filling his cart with coffee makers, small vacuums, and whatever small appliances would fit in his cart. Then watched him walk out the door, free and clear.
Debbi Murzyn
Santa Fe
Better map, please
The flier the city's Environmental Services Division sent out is a complete waste of taxpayers' money. The map that is supposed to show the day of your trash pickup is indecipherable, with no major street names. Does the city really expects its elderly citizens to access its web or app to get detailed information?