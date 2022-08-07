The Britney Griner sentence of nine years for marijuana possession in Russia is overly harsh and political, but temper that outrage a bit. I'd bet the ranch you can find people in the U.S. who were sentenced to five to 10 years in jail over personal-use marijuana, especially if you look among Black citizens in major cities. Yes, Russia did not show tolerance commensurate with current thinking — but then neither did many U.S. states in the not-distant past.

A better target for your outrage is Griner's manager/agent (and Griner herself) for failing to take the minutes needed to research laws and customs. This was a completely avoidable international disaster. Even travel agents routinely caution that you should not carry marijuana into Russia, Vietnam, etc. It's difficult to understand why Griner's team didn't know this. Or perhaps they thought that Griner's fame put her above the law? That would have been arrogant and stupid given Russia jailed a top-tier rock singer for three years over the lyrics of a song.

Carolyn McElroy

