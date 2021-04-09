With COVID-19 vaccinations increasing and infections hopefully decreasing nationwide and in New Mexico, we are encouraged and thankful to see businesses and organizations reopen and fill (or refill) vacant positions. There are exceptions, however. The Santa Fe New Mexican has reported that vacant positions in the Santa Fe Police Department are at the highest level since 2016, likely due to COVID-19 because new recruits couldn't be trained while the police academy was closed temporarily.
A sampling of Santa Fe New Mexican front-page articles and op-eds from the past year shows other reasons that could have influenced their career paths: George Floyd. Breonna Taylor. Black Lives Matter. Nationwide initiatives to reduce or eliminate police qualified immunity, with New Mexico’s version, House Bill 4, recently signed by the governor. Nationwide demands for police reform, including the Santa Fe mayor initiating a police reform task force. Pending whistleblower and retaliation lawsuits by a 19-year former Santa Fe Police Department lieutenant. Related to those lawsuits, a recent judgment preventing SFPD’s Internal Investigations from withholding requested documents. Mismanagement of the police department's evidence room resulting in a scathing audit, necessitating a major revamp of the entire system and a million-dollar taxpayer bill. And finally, Santa Fe Police Department misconduct complaints increasing 32 percent from the previous year.
Santa Fe City residents should look forward to these issues being addressed by candidates in the upcoming mayoral race.
COVID-19 might be a valid reason for these high vacancies, but it is not the only reason. The Santa Fe Police Department must acknowledge and address the elephant in the room perceived by those they serve: lack of trust.
Steve Mesko
Santa Fe
Green burial
In the media there has been information on end-of-life issues. Often omitted is the option of natural burial, which can easily be found online. It's often useful if a person dies far away from their birthplace. Natural burial is often called green burial because it avoids energy-intensive cremation.
Marion Seymour
Santa Fe
Dirtiest ever?
It seems the mayor is trying and doing a good job of making Santa Fe the ugliest and dirtiest city in America. Start with the streets that seldom see a street sweeper. Pick any street you like, and you'll see last winter's dirt. Drive down any street and look at the medians — trees, shrubs or whatever is there appear to be dead. Chinese elms and other trees leave big branches on streets for drivers to dodge. We're lucky those big branches haven't fallen on someone or their vehicles. Drive down Bishop's Lodge Road, and the dead trees outnumber the healthy live ones.
And don't get me started on the potholes. Drive down St. Francis Drive and at its intersection with Cerrillos Road you'll see a line of yellow cones meant to do what? How long are they going to be there? Will we never use that street (Sierra Vista) again? The potholes just before you get to the cones rattle your car, let alone your teeth.
And why have parks if the city is not going to keep then watered and cared for? Pick a park and the same neglect is apparent. Yet this is the man who is going to ask us again to vote for him. I guess once he gets an award for the dirtiest city, he can claim that on his résumé.
Richard Mares
Santa Fe
More on the border
I find it curious that this paper reported nothing about the crisis at the border in the April 8 edition. I suppose no reporting, no crisis. RIP journalism. Report the news.
John Bentley
Santa Fe
Be kinder to boomers
To Lisa Herron: Derogatory statements about boomers are every bit as hateful and ignorant as the classism and racism you denounce ("Don't like development — what are your solutions?" Letters to the Editor, April 8).
Everyone wants to blame the state of the world on boomers these days, as if things were so rosy before they came along. Society was a lot meaner and more racist before a bunch of them worked to make things better, and you ought to acknowledge that instead of piling on the age discrimination.
Travis Moore
Santa Fe
