When I read that some people were upset that citations were not issued to people not wearing masks at the Trump demonstration Nov. 28, I couldn’t believe it. Dozens of people were carrying guns. I certainly would not try to tell someone who is carrying a gun that they should be wearing a mask.
Camille Morrison
Los Alamos
Shopping local possibilities
During the pandemic, we have enjoyed wonderful customer service and delicious products from the Santa Fe Olive Oil and Balsamic Co., including items for our kitchen, our grown children’s kitchens and Christmas gifts. We also have purchased books for young friends and relatives from Bee Hive, and gifts from Toyopolis. We are purchasing a cooking class for ourselves and family members in other cities from the Santa Fe School of Cooking. All of these locally owned businesses have been extremely helpful, prompt and accommodating. I encourage all Santa Feans to avail ourselves of the wonderful bounty of locally owned and diverse businesses we have. And please remember the Santa Fe Farmers Market. Our farmers need our support, and we need their locally grown produce.
Terri Saxon
Santa Fe
Don’t be cruel
It is so cruel.
Humans are such monsters to animals.
It needs to stop.
Pamela Horton
Santa Fe
Recruit foreign doctors
The government could bring in thousands of Chinese doctors to relieve our front-line workers. Those doctors are not only very experienced in treating this disease; they have controlled it. They are rested and capable. How fast can we get them here?
Stephen Dunn
Santa Fe
Yes, a fountain
People are beginning to talk about possible replacements for the Plaza obelisk that was torn down. Some are suggesting a fountain.
Every person and culture in Santa Fe depends on water, because water is life. Whether you are Anglo, Hispanic or Native American, you must have water to live. All the animals and plants that sustain us need water to live. Even bees that pollinate our food need water to live.
When I visited Rome, I was impressed by the beautiful fountains there. Most had sculptures of mythological or historical figures. Santa Fe has excellent sculptors. A beautiful fountain, with sculptures celebrating all three of our cultures, Anglo, Hispanic and Native, could be a centerpiece on the Plaza of which we could all be proud.
Sally Raisbeck
Santa Fe
Don’t ignore history
We are entering into difficult times, and it appears to me we have missed some lessons of the past. In A Tale of Two Cities, the marquis of the region states about the plight of the common folks, “Let them eat grass.” The income of a United States senator is $174,000, and that person has health care, pension, travel and other expenses paid for by the taxpayers (us). Yet senators cannot find a way to extend unemployment benefits; offer bridge loans for small businesses; increase access to health insurance and care during a pandemic; provide relief to local governments for needed services such as fire, police, sanitation, roads and bridges; or assist local hospitals and support other services necessary for our health and safety. We see long lines of our citizens standing in food lines to feed themselves and their families.
You will have to read the book to see what happened to the marquis. A common wisdom states, “The only thing you don’t know in human events is the history you haven’t read.” Sadly, sometimes history repeats itself. Still, I am optimistic that we will get through this perilous time. My fellow New Mexicans, call or write your senator and tell them to put duty, honor and country first and do the job they have been elected for.
Bill Hayden
Santa Fe
