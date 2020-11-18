Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham recently issued a two-week shelter-in-place order beginning Nov. 16. On Nov. 15, I noticed more activity than usual in my neighborhood. There was a Realtor open house and a party, both resulting in additional people and cars coming and going. Upon checking with friends around town, they also saw increased gatherings. It seemed like everyone wanted to do what they wouldn’t be able to do for the next two weeks.
That’s understandable, human nature as it is — until you really think about it. Increased interactions result in increased spreading of COVID-19. Typically, symptoms appear between two and 12 days after exposure. By the time the current two-week order expires, there will likely be another spike in infections caused by cramming activities in prior to the lockdown. This kind of behavior defeats the entire purpose of the shelter-in-place order. A new cycle of high infection rates has now begun, again. Let’s think first before acting and help break this dangerous, repetitive cycle.
Gayle Kenny, R.N., M.S.
Santa Fe
Not surprising but preventable
With catastrophic numbers of new COVID-19 infections daily, it is important that people know about how our hospitals are doing, as was reported (“Hospitals feeling pressure of virus surge,” Nov. 17). What that article didn’t report is that hospitals in some parts of the state are already rationing ventilators. Here in Santa Fe, we are trying to figure out how to safely send people home who would normally be considered too sick to leave the hospital, and health care providers are still sometimes lacking adequate protective personal equipment. None of this is surprising, but it was all preventable.
Dr. Lisa Moore
Santa Fe
Glad to have it
The Santa Fe Council on International Relations’ Journalism Under Fire webinars are focusing on covering crisis the world over. They have enlisted the best and brightest in the field to describe the complexity of news coverage today. With so many newspapers closing throughout the U.S. and the world, we are most fortunate to have our Santa Fe New Mexican. In good times and pandemic times, we stay in touch with our world and our community. Encourage your friends to subscribe, for the Santa Fe New Mexican is a treasure in our midst.
Nancy Gaffner
CIR member
Santa Fe
Hold them accountable
After reading about the incredible amount of time, energy and money President Donald Trump staffers, campaign people and the legions of Republican attorneys have consumed, months before the elections, conjuring up fraudulent election scenarios they would attribute to Joe Biden and the Democrats, it is quite apparent Trump had been expecting he would lose the election. This fraudulent deceitful attempt would be his only chance for another four years to completely finish destroying this nation.
So instead of, as any honest legitimate president would do, implementing every last ounce of scientific medical creative thought and effort to produce a rational, national plan to curb the pandemic and help save the lives of thousands of Americans, Trump took the road of perceived political self-preservation. He called the pandemic a hoax for months as COVID-19 raged through the country, killing to this date over 250,000 Americans, when instead thousands of lives could have been saved. This hoax lie was parroted by his Republican pawns, for they also were and are more concerned for their own individual political existence than fulfilling their public service obligations, to stem the infections and deaths of Americans from the pandemic.
Will they be held accountable for the many thousands of preventable American deaths?
Howard H. Bleicher, D.D.S.
Santa Fe
Stoking violence
Dr. Scott Atlas commenting to the people of Michigan to “rise up” over public health orders to stem the pandemic is an egregious act, especially after there was a plot to kidnap and murder the governor. This stoking violence was unconscionable, and a felony — 18 U.S. Code 2385, which deals with advocating overthrow of government — was violated. He should be prosecuted.
Mike Dicello
Santa Fe
Mike Dicello needs to read up on the First Amendment before he writes letters. Or maybe the New Mexican editors need to read up on the First Amendment before they decide whose letters to publish.
