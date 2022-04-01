I read with astonishment the second of two recent letters about poor service from local U.S. Postal Service (“For proper mail delivery, prayers are welcome,” March 27).
The author claimed to have contacted the Postal Service in several ways without solving her problem. I would like to know how she contacted anybody. My dozen opened tickets for lost or misdelivered packages have received only one response, “Sorry, we can’t find it.” My answers to the follow-up surveys stating that I received no contact result in an automated response providing apologies for the lack of response.
My attempt to call the post office directly after tracking indicates a routine delivery I have been receiving for five years suddenly became oversized and had to be picked up (it was lost) were unsuccessful. Although a phone number is published, postal workers never, ever pick up the phone. For that reason, I cannot find out how to make my driveway more accessible when I receive tracking that the delivery was attempted and unsuccessful due to inaccessibility, even though I was home all day, the dog was inside and the weather was good. My four emails to the postmaster general about the sheer quantity of issues and problems with outgoing mail pickup have not been acknowledged as received. A discussion with the carrier about an issue with outgoing mail pickup got a shrug and this comment: “I will report, but nothing will happen” response. I have asked Amazon if I can specify another carrier, any other carrier, to delivery since no other carriers have these issues. I agree that the problems are systemic and reflective of a culture unconcerned with customer service.
Carol Brummer
Santa Fe
Wrong priorities
President Joe Biden introduced his budget, including $815 billion in national security spending. According to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, this is more than is spent by China, India, Russia, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Germany, France, Japan, South Korea, Italy and Austria combined. The proposed increase is roughly equivalent to the U.K.’s defense budget. We’re told we have to keep up with other countries’ military spending, but we’re never told we have to keep up with what other countries spend on health or child care.
The exorbitant military budget needs to be reconsidered. We have enough arms and nuclear capability to kill everyone on the planet. We don’t need plutonium pits to poison land and people. We can’t safely store current nuclear waste. We need to put money into affordable housing, health care, remediation of toxic waste and infrastructure. Please contact your congressional representatives and let them know you want our taxes to go for construction not destruction.
Nancy King
Santa Fe
Don’t write off oil
As someone in the construction industry, oil and gas play an important role in helping our industry move. From refined fuels used to power our vehicles and equipment to the everyday construction necessities like rubber cement, asphalt and roofing material, oil and gas is there every step of the way. Not only do oil and natural gas help fuel the construction industry, but also our state’s economy. In 2021, the industry contributed about $2.96 billion toward our state’s budget. That revenue means we can provide children throughout all corners of New Mexico with the best educational resources to support their journey through school while funding public safety and health care.
I encourage my fellow New Mexicans to not be so quick to write off the oil and gas industry. This is an industry that employs so many, heats our homes and provides the valuable economic resources to make our state flourish.
Veronica Vasquez
vice president of Wallspec
Albuquerque
No more Shanahan
A good newspaper columnist is someone who can approach a controversy thoughtfully and with at least some concern for the truth, not to mention the well-being of the community, he or she writes about.
I’m talking about Kim Shanahan, who has repeatedly cheered for Homewise and mischaracterized the proposal for housing on South Meadows Road while insulting the intelligence of neighbors who have a vision of a community park on a piece of land marked “park” on the city’s land use map.
It’s time to give Shanahan the boot and bring on a columnist who has a feel for what’s going on in neighborhoods around the city.
And while you’re at it, New Mexican, how about making that columnist a woman, for a change?
Rachel Thompson
Santa Fe
