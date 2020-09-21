The late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia was quoted as once saying, “Some things are more important than votes.” Scalia, a devout Catholic, said those words while preparing to give fellow Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg two dozen roses for her birthday. I feel these brilliant judges had a good personal relationship because of two things. First, appreciating their similarities and second, respecting their differences. We can all learn by those wise philosophical beliefs.
In reality, this is a world of politics. Troubled waters lie ahead — that is, the appointment of a new justice for the Supreme Court that could alter the balance on the high court. At this time in our history, we are a very polarized country. Pray that we, as Americans, stay civil and differ if we wish, but respect our fellow neighbor. Love — dislike if you wish — but don’t hate.
Alonzo Lopez
Third Order Secular Franciscan
Santa Fe
Questions, questions, questions
Want some trouble? Ask these questions I believe our governor can’t answer and isn’t being asked. What is COVID-19 test efficacy? How many COVID-19 tests were rushed to market? How many were peer reviewed? What is flu test efficacy? Flu vaccine efficacy? Of the 817 “COVID-19-related” deaths (as I wrote this), how many were folks who had two or more comorbidities? How many under 75 with two or more comorbidities? Any deaths from people under 50 with zero comorbidities? How many college-age COVID-19 deaths with no comorbidities? Comorbidities like cancer, emphysema, diabetes, leukemia, etc.?
What is the science behind wearing a mask outdoors when you are alone? Are N95 and surgical masks one-time use? Oh … what happened to flattening the curve? Fear and panic with state control is the plan, in my opinion. How’s that working so far?
Mark Coble
Santa Fe
The dastardly McConnell
Let’s all agree that in Ruth Bader Ginsburg the nation has lost, as The New Mexican put it, “a jurist of historic stature.” As a feminist and humanist, she was one of only four women to wear the robes of a Supreme Court justice, and the nation is more free and balanced for them.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is a dastard — a cruel person twice over for first denying even a hearing to fill the vacant seat 10 months to go before a presidential election, and now insisting on ramming through the president’s nominee only some days before the next presidential election. I doubt that many people — Democrat, Republican or independent — want to see a lopsided, 6-3 majority on the court for four or five decades, especially when the majority of the public is in a progressive mood.
Walter Friedenberg
Santa Fe
Tough robes to fill
I’m extremely saddened because of the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was intelligent and a fighter for American rights — the way I learned the USA represents. What frightens me the most is, who has the guts to go forward and replace her? Who could be fairly appointed to her very important position and succeed in this backward way this nation is heading? I’m not talking politics but only intelligence and someone who gets it.
Allen Sims
Santa Fe
A life well-lived
Regarding the obituary for John C. Read, published Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 in The New Mexican. If ever there were a superior human being, John was it. Rest in peace, John! Keep on dancing!
Mary McFadin
Santa Fe
